Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
JT and Spieth GIVE IT LARGE after beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed the bragging rights after they took down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match. The all-American duo notched seven birdies in the 12-hole contest at Pelican Golf Club to defeat Woods and McIlroy 3&2. This was the seventh iteration...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson breaks online silence to post statement about The Match
Phil Mickelson may not be part of The Match anymore, but that doesn't mean Lefty won't be watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. News broke in late November the six-time major champion was being booted from the enterprise owing to his association with LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
Golf.com
LIV identified Michael Jordan, Augusta National members as prospective board members: Report
New details about the behind-the-scenes formation of LIV Golf’s breakaway league were revealed on Sunday when The New York Times published a report on findings obtained from confidential documents. According to the Times report, LIV initially intended to sign 12 of the world’s top players, including Tiger Woods and...
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
Golf Digest
Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on
This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Cris Pannullo‘s impressive 21-game winning streak on Jeopardy! has come to an end as he was beaten on Tuesday (December 6) night by professor Andy Tirrell in a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. But for the show’s bosses it could be good news as the super-champ was busting their budget with his big winnings!
12 Takeaways From 'The Match': Tiger's Back, Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas Win and More
Four superstars gathered under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., for a unique seventh installment of the series.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods played competitive golf again Saturday. Here are 4 things we learned
In the pregame coverage for The Match on Saturday, Justin Thomas said that early in his career it took him a few rounds with Tiger Woods before he gathered the steel to ask Woods what he thought of Thomas’ game. When Thomas finally inquired, Woods didn’t sugarcoat his assessment: “You don’t have near enough shots.”
Golf Digest
Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Tiger Woods best highlights from The Match with Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods was not seen anywhere near his best as he teamed up with Rory McIlroy to a 3&2 loss to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh edition of The Match, but he did hit some rockets off the tee and strike some very solid iron shots. He...
Phil Mickelson Speaks Out Ahead of The Match VII
Phil Mickelson might not be quite as popular since his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but he’s still all-in on The Match. The three-time Masters champion voiced his support for Saturday night’s event in Florida. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas participated...
golfmagic.com
HUGE SALE! Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedges slashed in price!
The TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges as still used by arguably the greatest player of all time Tiger Woods are currently on offer with Scottsdale Golf. The golf equipment powerhouse has now dropped the price on the TaylorMade MG2 wedges from £175.00 down to £99.99 just in time for Christmas.
golfmagic.com
Colin Montgomerie: Tiger Woods should've retired in "glorious way" at St Andrews
European golf legend Colin Montgomerie believes Tiger Woods should've called time on his illustrious career when he was emotionally applauded by the St Andrews crowd at The 150th Open Championship. Speaking exclusively to The bunkered Podcast, Montgomerie said Woods could've retired at the top of the game at the world's...
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for PNC Championship
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
golfmagic.com
Ron Kirby gives green light to 'Caribbean Masterpiece' at Apes Hill Barbados
Legendary golf course architect Ron Kirby has given his final stamp of approval to his most recent piece of work following a four-day pre-opening visit to Apes Hill Barbados last month. The par-72 layout has been cited as a ‘must-play’ venue with stunning views over the Caribbean Sea to the...
golfmagic.com
An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...
- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
golfmagic.com
Not everyone loses to Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth - ask caddie Ian Finnis...
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in a joyous and flamboyant mood ahead of Christmas after securing a convincing win against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match. Spieth and Thomas made seven birdies in the 12-hole match at Pelican Golf Club to win 3&2. All four players had mics on and used carts for transportation around the course, which was played at night under the lights.
2022 QBE Shootout prize money payouts for each PGA Tour, LPGA player
It pays to play well, even during professional golf’s silly season. Just ask teammates Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala. The pair added the 2022 QBE Shootout, an unofficial money event hosted annually at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, to their list of accomplishments on Sunday after Theegala made a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole to take a one-shot win over Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer at 34 under.
Golf.com
The Match broadcast review: Hits, misses from primetime golf under the lights
It was evening in the Tampa area and the stars were out, four of the game’s brightest, playing a different brand of golf that required a different kind of broadcast. TNT broke out all the bells and whistles to bring us the action and the antics from The Match, Saturday’s primetime charitable shindig pitting Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Comments / 0