Florida State

golfmagic.com

JT and Spieth GIVE IT LARGE after beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed the bragging rights after they took down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match. The all-American duo notched seven birdies in the 12-hole contest at Pelican Golf Club to defeat Woods and McIlroy 3&2. This was the seventh iteration...
ALABAMA STATE
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson breaks online silence to post statement about The Match

Phil Mickelson may not be part of The Match anymore, but that doesn't mean Lefty won't be watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. News broke in late November the six-time major champion was being booted from the enterprise owing to his association with LIV Golf.
Golf Digest

Watch John Daly belly flop into Trump Doral water hazard as permanent summer vacation rolls on

This weekend, as many of the world’s finest tracks lay motionless under a blanket of snow and ice, John Day—per John Day MO—was living it up in the Sunshine State. The two-time major winner was seen enjoying his permanent summer vacation, belly flopping into a water hazard while playing the Trump Touring Pro Weekend at Trump Doral. Behold the form. Witness the majesty.
DORAL, FL
Golf.com

Tiger Woods played competitive golf again Saturday. Here are 4 things we learned

In the pregame coverage for The Match on Saturday, Justin Thomas said that early in his career it took him a few rounds with Tiger Woods before he gathered the steel to ask Woods what he thought of Thomas’ game. When Thomas finally inquired, Woods didn’t sugarcoat his assessment: “You don’t have near enough shots.”
Golf Digest

Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
ALABAMA STATE
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Tiger Woods best highlights from The Match with Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods was not seen anywhere near his best as he teamed up with Rory McIlroy to a 3&2 loss to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh edition of The Match, but he did hit some rockets off the tee and strike some very solid iron shots. He...
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Speaks Out Ahead of The Match VII

Phil Mickelson might not be quite as popular since his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but he’s still all-in on The Match. The three-time Masters champion voiced his support for Saturday night’s event in Florida. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas participated...
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

HUGE SALE! Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedges slashed in price!

The TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges as still used by arguably the greatest player of all time Tiger Woods are currently on offer with Scottsdale Golf. The golf equipment powerhouse has now dropped the price on the TaylorMade MG2 wedges from £175.00 down to £99.99 just in time for Christmas.
golfmagic.com

Colin Montgomerie: Tiger Woods should've retired in "glorious way" at St Andrews

European golf legend Colin Montgomerie believes Tiger Woods should've called time on his illustrious career when he was emotionally applauded by the St Andrews crowd at The 150th Open Championship. Speaking exclusively to The bunkered Podcast, Montgomerie said Woods could've retired at the top of the game at the world's...
Golf Channel

How to watch: Live stream schedule for PNC Championship

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
golfmagic.com

Ron Kirby gives green light to 'Caribbean Masterpiece' at Apes Hill Barbados

Legendary golf course architect Ron Kirby has given his final stamp of approval to his most recent piece of work following a four-day pre-opening visit to Apes Hill Barbados last month. The par-72 layout has been cited as a ‘must-play’ venue with stunning views over the Caribbean Sea to the...
golfmagic.com

An Important Warning About the New TaylorMade P7MB's...

- The best-looking iron we have seen in 2022 - The irons are workable which is good for shot-shaping and the set is progressive from short irons to long irons - Improved turf interaction. - Very hard to find the middle of the club face - Only suited to professional...
golfmagic.com

Not everyone loses to Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth - ask caddie Ian Finnis...

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are in a joyous and flamboyant mood ahead of Christmas after securing a convincing win against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match. Spieth and Thomas made seven birdies in the 12-hole match at Pelican Golf Club to win 3&2. All four players had mics on and used carts for transportation around the course, which was played at night under the lights.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 QBE Shootout prize money payouts for each PGA Tour, LPGA player

It pays to play well, even during professional golf’s silly season. Just ask teammates Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala. The pair added the 2022 QBE Shootout, an unofficial money event hosted annually at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, to their list of accomplishments on Sunday after Theegala made a clutch birdie putt on the 18th hole to take a one-shot win over Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer at 34 under.
NAPLES, FL
Golf.com

The Match broadcast review: Hits, misses from primetime golf under the lights

It was evening in the Tampa area and the stars were out, four of the game’s brightest, playing a different brand of golf that required a different kind of broadcast. TNT broke out all the bells and whistles to bring us the action and the antics from The Match, Saturday’s primetime charitable shindig pitting Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
ALABAMA STATE

