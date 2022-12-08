The team of Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy was not having the second round they planned on early on Saturday at the QBE Shootout. Switching to the more difficult modified alternate-shot format, Korda and McCarthy — one of two teams in the field with an LPGA pro — were two over for the day after a double on 11 and in last place in the 12-team field. This came after the pair had opened with a 60 Friday in the scramble format.

