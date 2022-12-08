Read full article on original website
JT and Spieth GIVE IT LARGE after beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed the bragging rights after they took down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match. The all-American duo notched seven birdies in the 12-hole contest at Pelican Golf Club to defeat Woods and McIlroy 3&2. This was the seventh iteration...
Phil Mickelson breaks online silence to post statement about The Match
Phil Mickelson may not be part of The Match anymore, but that doesn't mean Lefty won't be watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. News broke in late November the six-time major champion was being booted from the enterprise owing to his association with LIV Golf.
What channel is The Match on? How to watch Tiger/Rory vs. Spieth/Thomas on TV
The latest iteration of Capitol One’s The Match has arrived, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday, December 10, in Florida. But what channel is The Match on this week? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action on TV.
Tiger Woods nearly drives first green in The Match, makes easy birdie
In case you were wondering if Tiger Woods has lost any speed after his injuries and not playing for five months, he hasn’t. Woods exhibited plenty of pop with his opening swing in the The Match VII, giving his tee ball at the short par-4 1st at Pelican GC a mighty lash that left him short of the green.
LIV identified Michael Jordan, Augusta National members as prospective board members: Report
New details about the behind-the-scenes formation of LIV Golf’s breakaway league were revealed on Sunday when The New York Times published a report on findings obtained from confidential documents. According to the Times report, LIV initially intended to sign 12 of the world’s top players, including Tiger Woods and...
LIV Golf RIPPED for "beyond parody" post featuring Cameron Smith
LIV Golf's official Twitter account was roasted after they posted a silhouette of Cameron Smith and labelled the Australian as the "most recognisable" in golf. Okay, so I'll be perfectly honest. This writer is not a fan of LIV Golf. Don't worry, I'm not going to on a rant about...
Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
The first encounter with Tiger Woods? Rory, Jordan and JT share their stories
Everyone has a story, or at least a remembrance. Ahead of The Match, TNT host Brian Anderson posed that question to Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas during a roundtable discussion with the four major champions. McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas didn’t disappoint, with Rory recalling watching Tiger at the...
‘It hurts:’ Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie open up about not having their NBC contracts renewed for 2023
Roger Maltbie is returning to television in a limited role next year while Gary Koch is planning “to move onto the next stage of my life after two successful careers.” Both, however, are making their respective swan songs at NBC Sports at this week’s PNC Championship in Orlando.
The Match 7: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth format, rules and money
The 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played June 1 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The four players will help raise millions for charity.
WATCH: Nelly Korda-Denny McCarthy light up QBE with birdie barrage
The team of Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy was not having the second round they planned on early on Saturday at the QBE Shootout. Switching to the more difficult modified alternate-shot format, Korda and McCarthy — one of two teams in the field with an LPGA pro — were two over for the day after a double on 11 and in last place in the 12-team field. This came after the pair had opened with a 60 Friday in the scramble format.
What really makes new golf clubs better than old ones?
How are new clubs better than old ones? is one of the most popular questions I get asked as someone that covers golf equipment. When I worked as a club fitter I would get asked similar questions about how players could see such large gains in distance and accuracy when upgrading to new clubs.
The Match broadcast review: Hits, misses from primetime golf under the lights
It was evening in the Tampa area and the stars were out, four of the game’s brightest, playing a different brand of golf that required a different kind of broadcast. TNT broke out all the bells and whistles to bring us the action and the antics from The Match, Saturday’s primetime charitable shindig pitting Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
