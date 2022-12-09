Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
DC firefighter charged with attacking fellow co-worker while on duty
WASHINGTON — An on-duty D.C. firefighter has been charged with felony assault after reportedly attacking a co-worker over "personal issues" at Engine 32 and Truck 16 in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 10. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a physical altercation between the two firefighters...
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 4100-block of Perry View Road (21236), according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. Arriving units arrived to find fire showing from the...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Unattended candle blamed for overnight Carroll County fire
A fire caused by unattended candles caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Carroll County duplex overnight.
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
mocoshow.com
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
Wbaltv.com
AACO police looking for several positions, offering signing bonus
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are looking for applicants for several positions on the force. Joining us with more on their recruitment efforts is Corporal Josh Dubroc as he talks about what positions they are looking for, as well as a signing bonus program going on now.
mocoshow.com
Collision with Rollover Blocks Part of Georgia Avenue Monday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision at Georgia Avenue and Hathaway Drive at approximately 7pm on Monday night in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision involves two vehicles. Non life-threatening injuries are being evaluated and some lanes...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
WJLA
2 teens injured after crash into utility pole in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County, Md., according to first responders. The vehicle overturned into a telephone phone at approximately 12:30 a.m. The crash happened in the 16900 block...
Residents shocked no one noticed anything wrong after pregnant woman found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Residents of a Silver Spring apartment complex where the decomposing remains of a pregnant woman were discovered say they're mystified why no one alerted authorities. Police said the body was there for at least a month. The horrible discovery police made at The Enclave was...
mocoshow.com
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
bethesdamagazine.com
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
wvpublic.org
Oldest Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis said it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville yesterday afternoon, December 9, 2022. The robbery was reported in a parking lot in the 12300 block of Parklawn Drive at 4:00 PM Friday.
Government Technology
Maryland Approves School District Plan for Virtual Snow Days
(TNS) — The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea. The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington
In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
