Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT TUESDAY NIGHT
The Roseburg High School Band program will have a concert Tuesday night in the Rose Theatre. Director Brandon Hansen said the event will feature three RHS concert bands, the 40-member RHS Percussion Ensemble and the RHS Jazz Band. Grades 9-12 are highlighted in the first formal concert of the school year.
kqennewsradio.com
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS HEADS INTO HIGH GEAR
Organizers say the Festival of Lights is heading into high gear, with Christmas less than two weeks away. Brian Prawitz said the Dutch Bros Holiday Village is a huge hit. Prawitz said kids can write letters to Santa, and visit with Santa in person. Kids can also meet some of their favorite movie characters, see the model railroad and Santa doll collection, and have treats provided by the Riversdale Grange all in one stop before or after driving through the display of lights at River Forks Park. Holiday Village is open Thursdays through Sundays starting at 5:30 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
LUNCHBOX EXPRESS TO DELIVER FREE MEALS OVER WINTER BREAK
Roseburg Public Schools will give out free meals over the winter break, via the Lunchbox Express bus. Meals will be available to all children and youth 18 years and younger and will be distributed weekdays from December 19th through 23rd and from December 27th through the 30th. Times may vary due to weather conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WARMING CENTER EXPECTED TO OPEN AGAIN THIS WEEK
The Roseburg Warming Center is expected to open again this week. A City of Roseburg release said it will be at the Roseburg Senior Center at 1614 Southeast Stephens. It is expected to be open each night through Friday due to cold overnight low temperatures which are forecast. Center operator...
kqennewsradio.com
SESQUICENTENNIAL PAINTING TO BE UNVEILED MONDAY
A new Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting commemorating the city’s 150th birthday will be unveiled at Monday’s Roseburg City Council meeting. Titled, “Celebrating Roseburg’s 150 Years”, the painting was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate said she wanted the painting to reflect both the history and a look at the current culture. It will hang in the City Hall lobby next to art pieces produced for Roseburg’s Centennial in 1972, and near a restored life-sized cutout of city founder Aaron Rose.
kqennewsradio.com
VA VIRTUAL TOWN HALL HAPPENING THURSDAY NIGHT
Roseburg area veterans are invited to participate in a virtual PACT Act Tele Town Hall on Thursday night. It is being held to discuss new eligibilities and benefits for veterans and their families, who live in either Oregon or Washington. A release said the PACT Act is a new law...
kqennewsradio.com
TOY GIVEAWAY FOR FAMILIES OF ACTIVE MILITARY AND VETERANS
Members of the active military and veterans can receive donated toys for their family this week. Organizer Carol Hunt said that local Dollar Tree stores have again provided the donated toys. They will be given out at the Roseburg National Guard Armory through Thursday. Military ID is needed to access the toys. They will be available:
kqennewsradio.com
CELEBRATION OF HISTORY, NEW COUNCILOR SELECTED AT MEETING
It was a celebration of history and a look forward as a new councilor was selected at Monday night’s meeting of the Roseburg City Council. A special meeting to interview potential new councilors was delayed for nearly 15 minutes due to a lack of a quorum. Councilors Brian Prawitz and Kylee Rummel did not attend the meeting, while Andrea Zielinski arrived late.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 12.12.22
Bob Cotterell is retiring from the Roseburg City Council and will have his final meeting tonight. He talks about his longtime work as a community volunteer, a 25-year career with the Roseburg Police Department, his military service and more. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 12 12 22.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY COUNCIL MEETING SYNOPSIS
The Roseburg City Council acted on a number of items on its agenda Monday night. Councilors accepted the resignation of Victoria Hawks from the Planning Commission, with regrets. They approved an ordinance amending a comprehensive plan map and zoning map involving property in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley...
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
kqennewsradio.com
LAND BOARD TAKES HISTORIC ACTION TOWARDS CREATION OF ELLIOT STATE RESEARCH FOREST
On Tuesday, the State Land Board took historic action toward creation of the Elliot State Research Forest. A release from the Department of State Lands said the board decoupled the forest from Oregon’s Common School Fund and appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency to be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged DUII incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 7:20 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Cass Avenue because it had expired registration stickers. Officers observed that the driver had signs of impairment. He consented to standard field sobriety tests, which he performed poorly.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR TWO ALLEGED INCIDENTS
A Roseburg man was cited for two incidents, by the Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after a caller said a suspect had stolen a pair of boots. Officers located the suspect nearby and found he was still wearing the boots. The shoes were returned to the business and the man was cited for third-degree theft.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE THEFT
Roseburg police charged a woman with two counts of second-degree theft on Monday. An RPD report said just before 8:00 p.m. multiple employees at Big Lots on Northeast Stephens Street said they witnessed the 27-year old push a large cart full of merchandise which she did not pay for, out of the store. The suspect allegedly loaded the stolen items into her vehicle, then headed southbound on Northeast Stephens Street, stopping at Rite Aid.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespass incident on Saturday. An RPD report said a man and a woman had been trespassed from a property in the 3200 block of Northwest Aviation Drive by employees. They were given until 5:30 p.m. to leave but by 7:00 p.m. they still had no left. The woman was on probation and one of her stipulations is to not have contact with the man.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR NATIONAL GUARD DAY
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens of the county to observe National Guard Day on Tuesday. A County release said it will be the Guard’s 386th birthday. Commissioner Chris Boice said the National Guard is the oldest military organization in America,...
kqennewsradio.com
FINAL COUNCIL MEETING FOR TWO COUNCILORS
It will be the final meeting for two members of the Roseburg City Council, Monday night. Bob Cotterell and Bev Cole both decided not to seek re-election. Cotterell served on the council from 2011 through 2014 and then came back at the start of 2019. Cole joined the council in 2019. Mayor Larry Rich will recognize both councilors near the start of the regular meeting.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged trespass incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 66-year old near the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street after witnesses said they saw him inside a residence, knowing he didn’t below there. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A criminal amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person.
Comments / 0