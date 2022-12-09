Organizers say the Festival of Lights is heading into high gear, with Christmas less than two weeks away. Brian Prawitz said the Dutch Bros Holiday Village is a huge hit. Prawitz said kids can write letters to Santa, and visit with Santa in person. Kids can also meet some of their favorite movie characters, see the model railroad and Santa doll collection, and have treats provided by the Riversdale Grange all in one stop before or after driving through the display of lights at River Forks Park. Holiday Village is open Thursdays through Sundays starting at 5:30 p.m.

UMPQUA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO