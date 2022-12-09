An investigation is ongoing after a domestic incident resulted in a Powell man being fatally shot by a deputy from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday morning a call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The caller, Sean Michael Hinton, 42, of Powell, requested, then demanded the sheriff’s office send deputies to his address at 673 Slate Hollow Court. He told the dispatcher that they “just needed to send some deputies,” and he refused to elaborate as to why. After becoming agitated, he hung up on the dispatcher when pressed for more information.

POWELL, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO