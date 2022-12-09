Read full article on original website
Luka Modric denied final masterpiece but departs World Cup stage with his greatness secured
His final contribution brought the ultimate indignity. The byword for precision was smacked in the face by his own shot. Admittedly, it ricocheted back off Alexis Mac Allister and there was little Luka Modric could do about it. The winner of the Golden Ball in the last World Cup nevertheless ended up with the ball in his face in this.And that, bar a third-place play-off, was Modric’s final involvement on this stage. His number went up seconds after; in effect, the white flag had been raised with it. When the captain came off, it was all over for Croatia....
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing Serious Blow To Real Madrid
Liverpool appear to be leading the race to sign the two young World Cup superstars.
Croatia to join Schengen zone, but Romania and Bulgaria kept out
Croatia has been given the green light to join Europe’s open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were kept out because of opposition led by Austria over concerns about unauthorised immigration. Croatia was cleared to become the Schengen zone’s 27th member after talks between the bloc’s interior ministers in...
Airbnb cracking down on rowdy New Year's Eve parties
Airbnb is limiting the options for folks looking to throw a New Year's Eve bash in someone else's home. The short-term rental service is banning certain users from booking entire properties for a single night as part of an effort to stop over-the-top New Year's Eve parties in the U.S. and 10 other countries, Airbnb said Thursday.
