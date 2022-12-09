ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chelseaupdate.com

Green Tree Pediatrics Pledges $5,000 to Mobile CDL

Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) The staff and board at Chelsea District Library (CDL) extend their gratitude to Green Tree Pediatrics for its generous pledge to support early literacy efforts with Mobile CDL. The library outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads early next...
CHELSEA, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Groundbreaking set for early 2023 on new Trinity Health Hospital in Brighton to replace Howell facility

Trinity Health Michigan announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at its existing medical center in Brighton. Construction is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 on a four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital consisting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea’s Emily Strzyzewski Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Alyssa Papa for the information in this story.) Emily Strzyzewski of Chelsea, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Strzyzewski was initiated at Eastern Michigan University. Strzyzewski is among...
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Jan. 9 Winter Session Begins at WCC

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fran LeFort for the information in this story.) Winter classes at Washtenaw Community College will begin Jan. 9, with flexible scheduling options and more than 135 programs to prepare students for rewarding careers that meet local workforce needs or transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Human Rights Commission Holds Discussion About MLK Day Activities

Because the Chelsea Human Rights Commission did not have enough members present for a quorum at its Dec. 7 meeting, HRC President Susan Morrel-Samuels suggested that the commission instead hold a work session for discussion purposes only. Plans for the two weeks surrounding MLK Day, which is Jan. 16, 2023,...
CHELSEA, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Recent Obituary: Pamela Lucett Williams

Of Chelsea, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home from cancer on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born November 5, 1952, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ira Finley and Mary Ruth (Perdue) Graham. Pam had a love of sewing, quilting, and nature. She loved...
CHELSEA, MI
97.5 NOW FM

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday

On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition

As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy