Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
chelseaupdate.com
Green Tree Pediatrics Pledges $5,000 to Mobile CDL
Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) The staff and board at Chelsea District Library (CDL) extend their gratitude to Green Tree Pediatrics for its generous pledge to support early literacy efforts with Mobile CDL. The library outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads early next...
thelivingstonpost.com
Groundbreaking set for early 2023 on new Trinity Health Hospital in Brighton to replace Howell facility
Trinity Health Michigan announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at its existing medical center in Brighton. Construction is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 on a four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital consisting...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea’s Emily Strzyzewski Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Alyssa Papa for the information in this story.) Emily Strzyzewski of Chelsea, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Strzyzewski was initiated at Eastern Michigan University. Strzyzewski is among...
chelseaupdate.com
Jan. 9 Winter Session Begins at WCC
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fran LeFort for the information in this story.) Winter classes at Washtenaw Community College will begin Jan. 9, with flexible scheduling options and more than 135 programs to prepare students for rewarding careers that meet local workforce needs or transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
Two Michigan Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Human Rights Commission Holds Discussion About MLK Day Activities
Because the Chelsea Human Rights Commission did not have enough members present for a quorum at its Dec. 7 meeting, HRC President Susan Morrel-Samuels suggested that the commission instead hold a work session for discussion purposes only. Plans for the two weeks surrounding MLK Day, which is Jan. 16, 2023,...
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
chelseaupdate.com
Recent Obituary: Pamela Lucett Williams
Of Chelsea, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home from cancer on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born November 5, 1952, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ira Finley and Mary Ruth (Perdue) Graham. Pam had a love of sewing, quilting, and nature. She loved...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
chelseaupdate.com
Dec. 18: Chelsea First UMC Children’s Ministry: ‘The Christmas Blessing’
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Liza Gray-Jarvis for the information in this story.) The Chelsea First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry will present “The Christmas Blessing” on Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. and all are welcome. The Christmas Pageant will be based on the book of...
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
New EV battery plant coming to Michigan helping to create thousands of jobs
The announcement, which will benefit the industry and workers, was made by former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Michigan woman gets probation for stealing $72K from disabled veteran
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been sentenced to probation for stealing more than $72,000 from a disabled veteran, authorities said. Margaret Risdon, 62, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
michiganchronicle.com
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday
On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition
As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
