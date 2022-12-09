Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Carthage man sent to prison on drug, firearm charges
Dec. 13—A judge sent a Carthage man to prison Monday for seven years on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Johnny Lopez, 32, the prison time at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge assessed Lopez concurrent terms of seven years each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and of four years for a separate count of resisting arrest.
YAHOO!
Duenweg man takes plea deal in felony assault case
Dec. 13—A Jasper County judge granted probation to a Duenweg man when he took a plea offer Monday on felony assault charges stemming from a 2020 shooting incident in Joplin. Keelan N. Hearns, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage and permitting a suspended imposition of sentence.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
YAHOO!
Boyfriend charged in domestic disturbance
Dec. 13—A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in Joplin led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a felony charge of assaulting his girlfriend. Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Annie Baxter Avenue where they ended up arresting Jayson W. Seitz, 21, on a count of second-degree domestic assault.
fourstateshomepage.com
Charges filed in attempted murder investigation
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
kggfradio.com
Traffic Stop Nets Drugs & Metal Knuckles
A Leroy man is arrested for drugs and carrying metal knuckles during a traffic stop in Chanute. Late last week 29-year-old Michael Williams of Leroy was stopped by an officer with the Chanute Police and after speaking with the persons involved Williams was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and the criminal carry of metal knuckles. The Neosho County Attorney’s office will review the arrest and consider final charges.
YAHOO!
Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case
Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.
columbusnews-report.com
Two sentenced to prison
Two men facing local charges were given sentences in the state penitentiary by Judge Meredith Fredericks following sentencing hearings in Cherokee County District Court. John Wesley Potter, 34, of Riverton, was sentenced to 30 months after he pled guilty to burglary and possessing methamphetamine. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, in which Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies…
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death
MIAMI — (AP) — A judge declined on Monday to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge upheld an October jury trial verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary...
YAHOO!
Police investigating reported rape at recovery house in Joplin
Dec. 8—Joplin police were called to Freeman Hospital West on Tuesday regarding the possible sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman. The woman, who was being treated at the hospital, told police that she was raped by a man Saturday at a recovery house in Joplin. Capt. William Davis said...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two in custody after victim shows up in Joplin with multiple stab wounds
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds. Steven D. Tyner, 49, of Columbus and Ivy Christine Simpson, 23, of Webb City are the suspects in the case. The victim reported she was...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Amber Alert for missing Delaware County teen
JAY, Okla. – An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for a missing Delaware County teen. Joie R. Hayworth, 17, of Twin Oaks, is diabetic, wears a prosthetic left leg, and hasn’t taken her medication in several days. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office considers her an Endangered Missing...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
KBI investigating 2nd homicide in Chanute this week
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are conducting another homicide investigation in Chanute after a woman was found dead. This is the second one this week.
