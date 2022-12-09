Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
“Bearsun” returns to the Four States
MIAMI, Okla. — A giant bear that once passed through on his way from Los Angeles to New York, is back in the Four States once again. We first met “Bearsun” in September of 2021 on his way to New York City. This time, he started at...
columbusnews-report.com
Hodgson’s announce arrival of Grace Carroline
Paislee Kay and James Tripp Hodgson welcomed their sister, Grace Carroline Hodgson, Tuesday, November 8, at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Mo. Grace arrived at 10:22 p.m. weighing eight pounds, 0.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long to her parents, Travis and Tera Hodgson. Her maternal grandparents are Bryon and Tra-ci Spear, Columbus. Great grandparents are Daryl and Sandy Spear, Carrol Colleen…
933kwto.com
Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues
Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas Light List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN METRO AREA — These are the light displays to enjoy Christmas 2022! Arranged in sections to visit easily and shorten drive times. Also when you click each 👉🏼DIRECTIONS link it will tell you how far from where you are at that moment. JOPLIN LIGHTS. JOPLIN: Spiva...
koamnewsnow.com
SUV crashes into a building in the 2900 block of E 4th in Joplin, Mo. on December 12, 2022.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery
JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Polling location change in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin voters will have a new polling place when they cast their next ballot, but they won’t have to go too far. The 4th precinct will remain at Missouri Southern, just not inside the criminal justice building. Instead, it’ll be inside the “FEMA” shelter...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
koamnewsnow.com
The season of flu and holiday gatherings hits the 4-States
JOPLIN, Mo - Local health professionals are sharing their insight into how sickness and symptoms play a role during cold winter months. Nurse Practitioner Caitlin Busch says you could actually be sick before you show symptoms. Stone's Corner pharmacy in Joplin says they have had more people come in this...
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage Corporation announces newest CEO hire
CARTHAGE, Mo. - For the first time in the long history of the Carthage Economic Development Corporation, the board has hired a Chief Executive Officer. The Carthage Economic Development Corporation announced today that it has hired Jeff Meredith to serve as its first CEO. The board says Jeff is an...
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Schools Face Illnesses as The Semester Winds Down
Bourbon County schools are experiencing school and staff illness in the last few weeks before school is out for Christmas break. “We have had a large number of students and staff out the last several weeks with the flu, RSV and COVID 19; mostly the Influenza A,” USD 234 Superintendent Destry Brown said.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
Cherokee Nation, Jay Public Schools sign agreement allowing tribe to build homes on 10 acres of acquired school property
News Release Cherokee Nation The Cherokee Nation is partnering with Jay Public Schools to acquire 10 acres of school property to build affordable homes for tribal citizens. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jay Public Schools board of ...
