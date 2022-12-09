Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
Walz wants recruiting ads
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz is very impressed with the work Explore Minnesota is doing attracting tourists to this state. He'd like to do more aggressive campaigns to lure people to move here for keeps. It's part of the brainstorming Gov. Walz and cabinet members have been doing...
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
Family wants more transparency in latest police shooting in St. Paul
MPR News has this: “Family members of the man shot and killed by St. Paul police joined other community members at a Saturday rally in calling for more transparency in the investigation. 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson was shot by a St. Paul officer last Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In body camera footage released on Thursday, an officer said Johnson had a gun in his right hand and was carjacking someone, though that part is not visible from the video.”
mprnews.org
Road map for legal marijuana in Minnesota already exists
The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One of the key voices in the discussions, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, won’t be in the Legislature next month because he didn’t run for reelection. But the House has already passed a bill that Winkler said should be a model for what the new DFL majorities do in 2023.
Minnesotan behind CrimeWatchMpls on Twitter sues Center of the American Experiment
Stribber Stephen Montemayor writes, “The operator of a widely followed Twitter account focused on crime reporting in the Twin Cities is suing a conservative think tank … the Golden Valley-based Center of the American Experiment of copyright infringement for posting a real-time feed of her tweets on a page dedicated to crime news on its website. … John Hinderaker, president of the Center of the American Experiment, said in a statement Monday that the lawsuit ‘has no merit and we expect it to be dismissed.'”
As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded
One day in late August, a Metro Transit driver of a Route 18 bus, which runs between Minneapolis and Bloomington on Nicollet Avenue, told Leroy Mitchell to get off of his scooter-style wheelchair or disembark to make room for riders boarding an already-crowded bus. Mitchell, a south Minneapolis resident, wasn’t able to. “I said [to […] The post As transit agencies cut service, people in wheelchairs get stranded appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Will DFL leaders skip negotiations with Republicans on public construction bonding?
The record-breaking size of Minnesota’s projected budget surplus has inspired an unusual idea among some DFL lawmakers that would likely be unprecedented: Why not pay for all big public construction projects using cash rather than borrowing money through bonding?. The bonding bill is the traditional way the state pays...
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability
Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to […] The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
voiceofalexandria.com
Democrats set to revive gun control talks in Minnesota next session
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor's office and Legislature in November's midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. "Red-flag" protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
Why we’re fighting to fully fund public housing in Minnesota
Housing is a human right. It’s a common and important refrain these days, but as elected officials we see firsthand how far our current system is from realizing that vision. Our government, at every level, has failed to adequately invest in housing for decades and the results are stark. This winter nearly 8,000 Minnesotans will be unsheltered or transient. Here in Hennepin County, about 2,600 residents are unhoused. Nearly a quarter are children, and over 80% are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.
Minnesota recovery community organizations struggle through DHS granting bottleneck
Two mornings a week, Peggy Coffelt drives from her home in Oakdale to Recovery Café Frogtown in St. Paul, often bringing crowd-pleasers like homemade macaroni and cheese and banana bread to share with people living with addiction and other mental health challenges. Coffelt doesn’t have a substance use disorder,...
Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities
In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Two dead in downtown St. Paul shooting
Two are dead following a shooting that happened in downtown Saint Paul on Monday night inside a building at the green line light rail central station
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship
(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign. Open Arms has had a history of license violations. The post State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
St. Paul schools track learning recovery spending and adjust programs on the fly
This story was produced by The 74, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on education in America. At the October conference of the Council of Great City Schools, an organization made up of urban districts, leaders of St. Paul Public Schools took a victory lap. Despite wave after wave of national data showing alarming pandemic-related learning losses, St. Paul’s reading scores were inching up.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0