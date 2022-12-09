ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULrc9_0jcuvU9X00

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A West Augustine Barbershop is picking up the pieces after police say their business was intentionally burned down.

Action News Jax spoke with three barbers who worked inside The Kings Chair Barber Club.

They all say this hurts because this barbershop is a staple of the West Augustine community and they couldn’t imagine who would want to do this.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, this barbershop was set on fire last week and is now being investigated as an arson case.

Wayland Baker, who is a barber at this shop says when he first received a call about what happened he didn’t realize it would be this bad.

“As I pulled up and saw all of the fire trucks here and could see what was going on it was instant depression,” says Baker.

Baker added whoever did this, not only hurt their barbershop, but also the community.

“Now they left a void, they left a void that unfortunately there aren’t a lot of barbershops around here,” says Baker.

Baker says their barbershop, was a common ground where people could meet, talk about sports, and build friendships.

“It’s always a brotherly feel,” says Derrick Hannah.

Now other barbers inside the barbershop like Derrick Hannah are picking up the pieces and trying their best to survive.

“I’m doing door-to-door haircuts. Making house calls, keeping in contact with my regular clients,” says Hannah.

Anthony Johnson, who is also a barber at this barbershop, says he is sad but yet concerned about what this fire could potentially do for this business.

“Now I have to worry about where my clients are going. Because if we aren’t here they see the place, and they go elsewhere,” says Johnson.

As for Hannah, he and the other five barbers who work inside this shop are sticking together during a very tough time.

“So far we are hanging in there and it’s only going to get better from here. We’re not going anywhere,” says Derrick Hannah.

The owner of this barbershop has put out a $5,000 dollar reward for anyone with information leading to a conviction of this crime.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation host Hope for the Holidays tonight at TPC Sawgrass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts Hope for the Holidays tonight, December 8, at TPC Sawgrass between 6 and 7:30 p.m. The annual event, now in its 11th year, is inviting everyone to help pack more than 5,000 food bags for distribution to Duval and St. Johns County families considered food-insecure. With additional support from AT&T, Feeding Northeast Florida, Conagra Bands, PepsiCo and Target, the bags will provide food in the tune of 5,000 holiday meals to families Tabitha Furyk described as “those needing it the most.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

THE PLAYERS surprises St. Johns County homeless outreach center St. Francis House with $50K donation

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship on Wednesday surprised a St. Johns County nonprofit that works to combat teen homelessness with a $50,000 donation. Staff from THE PLAYERS traveled to the St. Francis Housing Crisis Center to go on what they said was a tour of the campus. At the end of the tour, THE PLAYERS surprised St. Francis House’s Executive Director Judith Dembowski with a $50,000 check.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

St. Johns recycling event to promote proper cooking oil and E-waste disposal

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After the holidays are over, and those special meals are sitting around waiting for seconds and thirds, what do you do with your used cooking oils?. The City of St. Augustine and St. Johns County Utilities will host a special community recycling event on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Residents will be able to drop off used cooking oil and household electronics at two drop off points. From 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., those items will be accepted at 25 W. Castillo Dr. (Francis Field Downtown) and at 840 W. 16th St. on Anastasia Island.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ESPN 690

Dump truck damages overpass on I-95 in St. Johns County

Jacksonville, Fl — TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes are now reopened on I-95 SB at County Road 214, after construction workers inspected the overpass, which was struck by a dump truck overnight. Drivers are back to a speed-limit drive through the area. Florida Department of Transportation crews are inspecting damage...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Shopping online can help you find the best price for funeral services

Jacksonville FL — If you recently had a death in the family and are making plans for a funeral, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says you should shop online to get the best prices on funeral services. With the average funeral costing around $7,000 in Florida, Clark says there could be as much as five times more for the same services between different funeral homes.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

The Amp set to blow the roof off 2023

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is turning up the heat for its 2023 performance lineup. In addition to the Goo Goo Dolls performing on July 27, 2023, The Amp will host several big names ready to rock those in attendance. The Beach Boys have a Feb....
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ESPN 690

Warm week ahead in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Morning fog gives way to cloudy conditions and mild temperatures in the low 70s today. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking an above average week of weather, and it will be dry throughout. Today will actually be the coolest day of the week. The...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Warm and dry again, somewhat cooler for weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — We’re likely going to fall just shy of the record high for today (84 degrees set in 2013) after a second consecutive day tying the record. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll be mostly sunny and in the low 80s. Humidity is still tolerable so it won’t feel much warmer than the air temperature.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN 690

Affordable housing complex in St. Johns County will host ribbon-cutting ceremony in December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is planning to cut the ribbon on the newly completed San Marcos Heights Affordable Housing Complex. The county says it played a significant role in securing the funding for this project. It was thorough the submission of an application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for HUD Disaster Relief funds after Hurricane Matthew that the project was made possible.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking storm threat followed by chilly air

Jacksonville, Fl — Severe storms in the Deep South will weaken as they move east through Florida and eventually through our area ahead of a cold front. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the day starts breezy and cloud with warm, humid air ahead of the storms. Temps fall from 80 to the 60s by late afternoon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy