Barton County, MO

Carthage man sent to prison on drug, firearm charges

Dec. 13—A judge sent a Carthage man to prison Monday for seven years on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Johnny Lopez, 32, the prison time at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge assessed Lopez concurrent terms of seven years each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, and of four years for a separate count of resisting arrest.
CARTHAGE, MO
Duenweg man takes plea deal in felony assault case

Dec. 13—A Jasper County judge granted probation to a Duenweg man when he took a plea offer Monday on felony assault charges stemming from a 2020 shooting incident in Joplin. Keelan N. Hearns, 20, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree property damage and permitting a suspended imposition of sentence.
JOPLIN, MO
Boyfriend charged in domestic disturbance

Dec. 13—A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in Joplin led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a felony charge of assaulting his girlfriend. Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Annie Baxter Avenue where they ended up arresting Jayson W. Seitz, 21, on a count of second-degree domestic assault.
JOPLIN, MO
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
CARTHAGE, MO
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)

Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
Probation granted convicted felon in firearm case

Dec. 9—A rural Carthage man was granted a suspended imposition of sentence with probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Shawn D. Sifferman, 50, pleaded guilty to the offense Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing the suspended imposition of sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane placed him on supervised probation for five years.
CARTHAGE, MO
Two sentenced to prison

Two men facing local charges were given sentences in the state penitentiary by Judge Meredith Fredericks following sentencing hearings in Cherokee County District Court. John Wesley Potter, 34, of Riverton, was sentenced to 30 months after he pled guilty to burglary and possessing methamphetamine. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident, in which Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on U.S. 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 65 just south of Fair Grove.
FAIR GROVE, MO
Can you I.D. these individuals

MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
MONETT, MO
Joplin officials rededicate Spiva Park after recent discovery

JOPLIN, Mo. - After meticulously cleaning the location, City officials in have recently rededicated Spiva Park Joplin. Family members of the late George A. Spiva recently worked to clean up the flower beds last spring and while doing so, they discovered a mineral bed build in 1966. From removing flowers...
JOPLIN, MO
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
Police investigating reported rape at recovery house in Joplin

Dec. 8—Joplin police were called to Freeman Hospital West on Tuesday regarding the possible sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman. The woman, who was being treated at the hospital, told police that she was raped by a man Saturday at a recovery house in Joplin. Capt. William Davis said...
JOPLIN, MO
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart

Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...

