WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will keep her committee assignments despite leaving the Democratic Party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Friday. “Sen. Sinema informed me of her decision to change her affiliation to Independent,” Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement. “She asked me to keep her committee assignments and I agreed.” Now an independent, the former Democrat holds seats on the Senate Banking Committee, Commerce Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She also chairs two subcommittees on Government Operations and Border Management and Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation. Schumer’s statement confirmed that Sinema’s defection was unlikely to affect Democrats’ overall...

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO