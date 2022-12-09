ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications

Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Chuck Schumer says Kyrsten Sinema can keep committee assignments despite party switch

WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will keep her committee assignments despite leaving the Democratic Party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Friday. “Sen. Sinema informed me of her decision to change her affiliation to Independent,” Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement. “She asked me to keep her committee assignments and I agreed.” Now an independent, the former Democrat holds seats on the Senate Banking Committee, Commerce Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She also chairs two subcommittees on Government Operations and Border Management and Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation. Schumer’s statement confirmed that Sinema’s defection was unlikely to affect Democrats’ overall...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy