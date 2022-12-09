ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special counsel appointed to ‘rigorously review’ events on UVA campus surrounding tragic shooting

By Sabrina Shutters
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has picked a law firm to review last month’s deadly shooting at the University of Virginia.

On Nov. 13, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — a student at the school — allegedly opened fire on a charter bus, killing three of the school’s football players and injuring two other students.

Miyares announced yesterday he’s appointed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP as special counsel to head the internal review of the tragic events on the UVA campus the night of Nov.13.

Also, Miyares’ office confirms former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Zachary Terwilliger, is a special counsel for federal, state and local law enforcement matters surrounding the shooting.

Attorney General Miyares appoints LA-based law firm as special counsel to review UVA shooting

Just hours before this announcement, the UVA student accused of committing the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. made his first appearance in court .

