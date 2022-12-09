1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Houston Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m.

According to the officials, a man had been crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene before the first responders could arrive.

The officials arrived at the scene to find the victim lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal accident is being investigated.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

The officials have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.

December 9, 2022

Source: Houston Chronicle

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™