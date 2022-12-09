Read full article on original website
Related
idahobusinessreview.com
NSF awards $5M to support computer science and engineering education at Idaho colleges
The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded $5 million to encourage the growth and success of engineering and computer science education in Idaho. Boise State University (BSU) researchers are planning to form a higher education consortium around southern Idaho with the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and the College of Western Idaho (CWI) to help support ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ DEQ seeks comment on supplemental water infrastructure funding requests
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comments and input on the draft letter of interest forms for supplemental drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funding. This process will help inform how DEQ administers the letter of interest forms and allocates funding. The funding is made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will ...
Comments / 0