Oklahoma State

KOKI FOX 23

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face...
MONTANA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings

(AP) -- The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Oklahoma town

WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne, in McClain County. A confirmed tornado touched down in Wayne. Wayne Public Schools announced schools would be closed Tuesday after a tornado hit. On Facebook, Wayne Public Schools said they will...
WAYNE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma artists make mural from OU Children’s Hospital patient designs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Connect the people and connecting the pieces... Two Oklahoma artists worked with 90 OU Children’s Hospital patients to create a new mural. The patients helped designed large puzzle pieces representing their stories, then their experiences and their pieces were connected to make a wall-sized mural at the hospital.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages

NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
NASHUA, NH

