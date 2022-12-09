Read full article on original website
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face...
Rocket set for launch Thursday will appear as ‘fast-moving star’ from Maine to Georgia
A rocket that will appear as a fast-moving star will light up the night sky on Thursday, according to NASA. The launched electron rocket will be visible for about three minutes from Maine to northern Georgia, as well as parts of eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. “For those along the...
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
(AP) -- The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner.
Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Oklahoma town
WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne, in McClain County. A confirmed tornado touched down in Wayne. Wayne Public Schools announced schools would be closed Tuesday after a tornado hit. On Facebook, Wayne Public Schools said they will...
Oklahoma artists make mural from OU Children’s Hospital patient designs
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Connect the people and connecting the pieces... Two Oklahoma artists worked with 90 OU Children’s Hospital patients to create a new mural. The patients helped designed large puzzle pieces representing their stories, then their experiences and their pieces were connected to make a wall-sized mural at the hospital.
OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors
TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
Man sentenced for killing hawks after utility refused to cut down tree
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan man was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to shooting and killing three birds, after a utility company refused to cut down a tree. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that Arthur Anderson was sentenced to...
Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages
NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
Customer shoots KFC employee after being told restaurant was out of corn, police say
ST. LOUIS — A fast-food employee is recovering after he was allegedly shot by a customer upset that the restaurant had run out of corn. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said its officers were called after a 25-year-old employee of a KFC was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, KSDK reported.
