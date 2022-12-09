Read full article on original website
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Plans for Bristol Parkway station redevelopment approved
Major changes to a railway station have been approved. Bristol Parkway will have a new main building, two new parks and a business hub called The Brickworks will be built on site. South Gloucestershire Council said the work will make the station more accessible by bus, bike, scooter and on...
Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas
Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans
Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city. More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions. Trains into the...
BBC
Wiltshire: Lorries will not be re-routed down country lanes
Lorries will not be re-routed down small country lanes following safety concerns. Farming company P D Hook applied for a route change after it bought lorries which exceeded the height of a Wiltshire bridge on its current route. If they had been approved, the plans would have seen lorries over...
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
Homelessness charity Shelter’s staff start ‘unprecedented’ two-week strike
More than 600 staff set to walk out over pay, with Unite saying some workers worried about becoming homeless themselves
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
BBC
Five Portsmouth homes in exclusion zone after terraced house collapse
Three houses have been deemed "structurally unsafe" after a terraced house collapsed in Portsmouth. The city council has confirmed an exclusion zone is in place around five properties following the incident on Wednesday at about 08:30 GMT. Two people, believed to be the residents of the home in Langford Road,...
Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years
Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the new year.The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and...
BBC
Rail improvements promised as new timetable announced
Timetable changes being introduced from Sunday should "provide more certainty for passengers" after months of issues, the rail industry membership body said. The changes will see Avanti West Coast (AWC) return to three trains an hour on its London-Manchester route and TransPennine Express (TPE) increase Manchester-Scotland services. The Rail Delivery...
BBC
Suffolk and Norfolk devolution deals approved by government
Devolution deals have been signed to give councils in Norfolk and Suffolk more power over spending. Under the plans, the county councils will have greater control on housing, skills and regeneration, as well as receiving £1bn worth of funding. There will also be elected leaders of the authorities, rather...
BBC
Rail strikes: RMT boss calls for meeting with Sunak
The boss of the biggest rail workers' union has called on the prime minister to meet him in an attempt to resolve the long-running strike action. Rail workers in Britain have been locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions since the summer. In a letter to Rishi...
