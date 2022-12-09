Read full article on original website
Related
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Pennsylvania No. 6 state with most power outages: study
Pennsylvania saw a record number of power outages in 2021 thanks to severe weather. It comes as no surprise, then, that the state is one of the most affected by power outages in the country. LISTEN: ‘Ongoing violence’ may deter future Wawas from Philly | Today in Pa.
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Here’s where Pa. cities rank among the ‘grinchiest’ in the country
While New York City has many iconic holiday traditions and festivities, it still ranks no. 1 on “The Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.” list. FinanceBuzz ranked the top 50 most grinchiest major cities in the U.S. and to some, it might make sense the mean streets of the Big Apple rank atop the list.
BetMGM Ohio pre-registration deal: $200 in free bets for early sign-up
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, sports lovers in Ohio can get $200 in free bets by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️ and registering before sports...
Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by oil tanker crew
Two men who left New Jersey on a sailboat bound for Florida, then went missing for 10 days, were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker over 200 miles east of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, signaled the crew...
Death of Pa. man who fell from Acrisure Stadium escalator ruled an accident
The death of Pa. man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium is being treated as accidental. Dalton Keane, 27, was a father of one child when he fell from a stadium escalator while in attendance at a Steelers game back in October, according to WPXI. According to the...
Pa. House Democrats accuse GOP leader of inappropriate transfer of money
Before he left the House speaker’s position, Rep. Bryan Cutler transferred $51.5 million from accounts he controlled in that office to the Republican leadership account. Democrats are crying foul. But Cutler said it was money that belonged to the GOP.
Caesars Maryland Promo Code PENNLIVEPICS brings back Bet $20, Win $100 bonus for sign-up in Maryland
Sports lovers in Maryland looking for the best way to bet on any event in December 2022 can use the PENNLIVEPICS promo code at Caesars to get a Bet $20, Win $100 offer when you click ➡️ here ⬅️. With the Washington Wizards taking on the Denver Nuggets tomorrow, Marylanders are going to want to jump on this offer without delay.
U.S. storm brings tornadoes to the South, threat of snow elsewhere
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana...
NYT names John Fetterman among the ‘most stylish,’ gets mocked for it
The New York Times has named Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman among 2022′s “most stylish” people. The publication was promptly mocked for this, with one tweet inquiring what they were smoking. SIMILAR STORIES: John and Gisele Fetterman will appear in upcoming Netflix crime drama shot in...
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
DraftKings Maryland promo code delivers wild $200 bonus for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, sports lovers in Maryland looking to bet on any game this week can earn a Bet $5, Win...
Town center clock tower installed at future site of Chick-fil-A on West Shore
There’s a new landmark in Upper Allen Twp. Workers installed a new 41-foot high clock tower at Shepherdstown Crossing, the new business and residential development located just off Route 15 on Market Street that will house a Chick-fil-A, a Burger King as well as two multi-use buildings containing residential and commercial spaces.
DeSantis wants grand jury to investigate ‘wrongdoing’ related to COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
Winter storm in central Pa. could bring it all: snow, sleet, rain, wind
Snow, freezing rain and sleet could overtake central Pennsylvania Thursday during the first storm of the season, possibly creating dangerous travel conditions, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said snow may start to fall after 1 a.m. Thursday. Snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible before 8 a.m., followed by...
Pa. fans will have another chance at Taylor Swift tickets
Taylor Swift fans can now breath a sigh of relief. After millions of the mega-star’s fans were miffed about not receiving tickets to the artist’s latest tour after a widely scrutinized debacle over bungled sales, Swift fans, including those in Pennsylvania, will get another shot at snagging tickets once again.
Snow, freezing rain, sleet likely in central Pa. this week, forecasters say
Central Pennsylvania could see a combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night and all day Thursday, forecasters said. The week will start off sunny and dry, but the National Weather Service said freezing rain and sleet could start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0