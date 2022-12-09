Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Drenching Rains and Gusty Winds Forecasted for Tuesday Night and Most of Wednesday
Strong winds and drenching rains are on the way for the Chicago area from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning as a low-pressure system approaches. Rainfall is expected to begin alongside strong winds by the later hours of Tuesday evening, with rain likely to continue through all of Wednesday and into the overnight hours of Thursday morning.
Do You Know This Chicago Symbol? What to Know About the Municipal Device
Have you heard of the Chicago municipal device? Chances are, if you haven't, you'll soon spot it all over the city. The symbol saw a resurgence in awareness after the Chicago Bulls unveiled their city edition jerseys last month, featuring it prominently. The symbol has also been the topic of...
SZA Announces North American Tour – With Chicago Among the First Stops
SZA has announced a new North American tour in honor of her newest album's release and Chicago will be one of the first stops. The tour announcement, which also includes Omar Apollo, comes just days after her long-awaited album, SOS, was released, five years after her debut album, “Ctrl.”
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations
COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended. Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.
‘Terrible Accident': Worker Dies After Dirt Wall Caves In at Buffalo Grove Job Site
A residential job site in suburban Chicago became deadly Monday when the dirt wall of a trench two plumbers were working out of collapsed and caved in, killing one worker after trapping him under nearly nine feet of dirt. According to authorities, officials at 5:29 p.m. Monday responded to a...
Red Line South TIF Approved by City Council Committee
A mass transit dream decades in the making took a giant step closer to becoming a Chicago reality on Monday. In five different votes during a daylong meeting, the City Council’s Finance Committee agreed to create a new transit tax increment finance district to bankroll $959 million of the $3.6 billion cost of extending the CTA’s Red Line from 95th Street to 130th Street.
As Chicago Mayoral Election Season Revs Up, Here's Who is Currently on the Ballot
With the midterm elections rapidly receding into the rearview mirror, the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is looming in the distance, with 11 candidates currently vying for the position. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers...
Restaurants Named For 2023's Chicago Restaurant Week
Now celebrating its 16th year, the participating eateries in the annual Chicago Restaurant Week were revealed Tuesday, showcasing more than 330 establishments across the Chicago area. The event begins on Friday, Jan. 20 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5, and diners can take a look at the unique menus from...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Evanston Hotel Room, Police Say
A Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday, police said. Nyasia Jennings, 15, was found dead after Evanston police and fire departments were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, according to Evanston police.
NBC Chicago
CPD Search For Suspect After 3 Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Portage Park
A small memorial is growing in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood and police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and killed early Sunday outside a neighborhood bar following an argument. According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 2:26 a.m. Sunday, outside the bar Vera Lounge,...
New Details Emerge After Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting
A Chicago man facing three counts of murder and other charges after a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Sunday was invited to the party where the gunfire occurred, authorities now say. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, was also charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at...
Casino Zoning Clears Chicago City Council Panel After Minority Hiring Assurances
Zoning for a Bally’s casino in Chicago got the blessing Tuesday of a City Council committee as a key alderperson accepted the company’s promises to hire minorities. Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., whose 27th Ward includes the casino site near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, chose to praise the project rather than “raise a lot of hell” that he threatened Monday if he didn’t see written agreements Bally’s had made with labor unions by Tuesday.
Naperville Police Issue Alert About Mail Thefts From Blue USPS Collection Boxes
Naperville Police are warning residents about a series of thefts in recent months that have targeted the United States Postal Service's iconic blue boxes in the community. The police department has tracked at least nine break-ins at postal collection boxes throughout the city over the cousre of two months. They...
White Sox Provide a Unique Ballpark Holiday Experience to Families Facing Hardships
The Chicago White Sox partnered with Gilda's Club Chicago and the Andrew Weishar Foundation to help give more than two-dozen families a holiday to remember at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday. The party, complete with a holiday drone show, family-friendly activities and more, put smiles on countless faces, delighting families...
Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting That Left 3 Dead Sunday
A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of three people near a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend. According to Chicago police, Samuel Parsons-Salas is in custody and is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting. He has also been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony county of armed kidnapping, according to police.
Catalytic Converters Reportedly Stolen From Over a Dozen Oak Park School Buses
CORRECTION: The original headline of this story indicated the theft occurred in Oak Park. It has since been corrected to reflect that the theft occurred in Lakeview Bus Lines' yard in Bellwood. Officials at Percy Julian Middle School in the village of Oak Park said more than a dozen catalytic...
Check Your Tickets: Jackpot-Winning $450,000 Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
One lucky Illinois lottery player just got $450,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, a jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was recently sold at a gas station in Oswego Illinois, about 10 miles west of suburban Naperville. The ticket was sold at a Meijer Express Gas Station, located at 2720...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0