NBC Chicago

Red Line South TIF Approved by City Council Committee

A mass transit dream decades in the making took a giant step closer to becoming a Chicago reality on Monday. In five different votes during a daylong meeting, the City Council’s Finance Committee agreed to create a new transit tax increment finance district to bankroll $959 million of the $3.6 billion cost of extending the CTA’s Red Line from 95th Street to 130th Street.
NBC Chicago

Restaurants Named For 2023's Chicago Restaurant Week

Now celebrating its 16th year, the participating eateries in the annual Chicago Restaurant Week were revealed Tuesday, showcasing more than 330 establishments across the Chicago area. The event begins on Friday, Jan. 20 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5, and diners can take a look at the unique menus from...
NBC Chicago

CPD Search For Suspect After 3 Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Portage Park

A small memorial is growing in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood and police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and killed early Sunday outside a neighborhood bar following an argument. According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 2:26 a.m. Sunday, outside the bar Vera Lounge,...
NBC Chicago

Casino Zoning Clears Chicago City Council Panel After Minority Hiring Assurances

Zoning for a Bally’s casino in Chicago got the blessing Tuesday of a City Council committee as a key alderperson accepted the company’s promises to hire minorities. Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., whose 27th Ward includes the casino site near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, chose to praise the project rather than “raise a lot of hell” that he threatened Monday if he didn’t see written agreements Bally’s had made with labor unions by Tuesday.
NBC Chicago

Suspect Charged in Fatal Belmont Cragin Shooting That Left 3 Dead Sunday

A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of three people near a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend. According to Chicago police, Samuel Parsons-Salas is in custody and is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting. He has also been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony county of armed kidnapping, according to police.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

