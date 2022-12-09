A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of three people near a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend. According to Chicago police, Samuel Parsons-Salas is in custody and is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting. He has also been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony county of armed kidnapping, according to police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO