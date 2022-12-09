ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny skies, but a deep December chill

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to bring cold Canadian air into the region for the next few days before sliding offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high will be 40 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

Forecast: Cold temps, sunshine ahead in NY, NJ

Conditions began drying-out across the tri-state area on Monday after a low-pressure storm system brought rain and snow to the region. Most of the wintry precipitation fell across the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and northern and northwestern New Jersey, but the five boroughs saw a few snowflakes as well. Accumulations were minimal however.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Snow over, but week ahead may hold more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought the first measurable snow to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move away from the region Monday as high pressure will approach from the west. Folks can expect cloudy skies early followed by gradual clearing toward the afternoon. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain as workweek starts

It was a soggy and snowy Sunday as a low-pressure storm system made its way through the tri-state area. It was primarily a rain event in the five boroughs, Long Island, and central and southern New Jersey, but snow fell throughout northern and northwestern New Jersey as well as Connecticut.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead

A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
pix11.com

Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays

The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. New York City makes mask recommendations in health …. The health commissioner called on people to wear high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Here's Our First Snow Map for This Weekend: How Much Could You Get?

Oh, the weather outside is ... surprisingly mild, at least for now. But there's a chance some areas near New York City could see accumulating snow this weekend. After a pleasant Thursday overall with clearer skies and above-normal highs in the 50s, temperatures will turn noticeably colder as a north wind moves through overnight. Expect morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, but both days will still be fairly seasonable and feature plenty of sun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy