NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny skies, but a deep December chill
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to bring cold Canadian air into the region for the next few days before sliding offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with temperatures that will be well below average. The high will be 40 in the city, and in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.
Forecast: Cold temps, sunshine ahead in NY, NJ
Conditions began drying-out across the tri-state area on Monday after a low-pressure storm system brought rain and snow to the region. Most of the wintry precipitation fell across the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and northern and northwestern New Jersey, but the five boroughs saw a few snowflakes as well. Accumulations were minimal however.
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Snow over, but week ahead may hold more
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought the first measurable snow to portions of the tri-state area will continue to move away from the region Monday as high pressure will approach from the west. Folks can expect cloudy skies early followed by gradual clearing toward the afternoon. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain as workweek starts
It was a soggy and snowy Sunday as a low-pressure storm system made its way through the tri-state area. It was primarily a rain event in the five boroughs, Long Island, and central and southern New Jersey, but snow fell throughout northern and northwestern New Jersey as well as Connecticut.
Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get? Our map shows snowfall projections for your town this week.
A winter storm is brewing for the region on Thursday and Friday, and forecasters are formulating their projections for snowfall totals. Forecasts will likely fluctuate before the storm arrives during the day Thursday. The Lehigh Valley may be caught along the shifting line between snow, sleet and freezing rain. As...
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead
A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays
The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. New York City makes mask recommendations in health …. The health commissioner called on people to wear high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded...
Here's Our First Snow Map for This Weekend: How Much Could You Get?
Oh, the weather outside is ... surprisingly mild, at least for now. But there's a chance some areas near New York City could see accumulating snow this weekend. After a pleasant Thursday overall with clearer skies and above-normal highs in the 50s, temperatures will turn noticeably colder as a north wind moves through overnight. Expect morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s for Friday and Saturday, but both days will still be fairly seasonable and feature plenty of sun.
