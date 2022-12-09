ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications

Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
ARIZONA STATE
WSAV-TV

The Trump campaign that isn’t

Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America great and glorious again.”
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV-TV

Senators say Bankman-Fried is refusing subpoena to testify about FTX collapse

Lawyers for FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried have refused to accept a subpoena for the disgraced cryptocurrency magnate to appear before the Senate Banking Committee, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel said Monday. In a Monday statement, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and ranking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy