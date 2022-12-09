Eaton woman who admitted to drowning grandmother enters plea

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County woman who admitted to drowning her grandmother appeared in court on Friday.

According to body cam footage obtained by 2 NEWS, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny of Eaton admitted to drowning her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny.

While talking to police, Matheny said that her family could not afford to put her grandmother in a nursing home.

“It’s nothing that she did,” she said in a police interview,” She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma.”

Matheny was taken to the Preble County Jail before being transferred to a behavioral healthcare facility.

Matheny appeared in court at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Preble County Courthouse. She is facing one charge of murder.

In court, Matheny entered a “not guilty” plea and her bond was set at $500,000.

A pre-trial will be set for March 2, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. and a trial has been set for March 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. She will also undergo a mental competency evaluation and hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.