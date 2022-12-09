Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent. Sinema explained her rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
What Sinema's announcement means for the Dems
A "CNN This Morning" panel discusses ways that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent may affect the Democratic Party going forward.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become an independent, undermining party's narrow Senate majority
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Why I'm registering as an independent
There’s a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering. I am privileged to represent Arizonans of all backgrounds and beliefs in the U.S. Senate and am honored to travel to every corner of our state, listening to your concerns and ideas. While Arizonans don’t...
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Kari Lake’s Tale About A UPS Driver Has Everyone Saying, Hmm OK
Critics mocked the failed Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for a story that sounded awfully familiar.
