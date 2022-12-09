Read full article on original website
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home
A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD arrests boyfriend of 16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Harlem
Police have arrested the boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl who was stabbed her to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday.
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Newark man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting that was caught on camera
Darryl Watson of Newark was found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Fred Sims, also of Newark.
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say.
Manhunt underway after teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in Harlem
Investigators are looking for the victim's boyfriend, 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley.
Police arrest men allegedly part of Nassau burglary spree
News 12 is told officers pulled over Oreall Thomas and Shaun Williams after they got a call about a theft at a TJ Maxx in Carle Place.
NBC New York
NYC Man Dies Days After Being Found Brutally Beaten on Street, Suspect Arrested: Cops
A Brooklyn man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the brutal deadly beating of 60-year-old man who passed away days after being found with head trauma on a sidewalk, police said. On Dec. 4, police received a report of a man needed medical assistance on Hegeman Avenue, the...
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
bkreader.com
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Man sentenced in stabbing death of Army vet in Harlem
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years to life in prison for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of an Army veteran in Harlem, officials said. Christopher Saunders was convicted of two counts of gang assault in the first degree in connection with the death of 35-year-old Hason Correa, authorities […]
New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect
MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Girl, 16, dead after being stabbed in the neck in Manhattan: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment Sunday evening, prompting a police search for her boyfriend, authorities said. Saniyah Lawrence was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. Lawrence, who […]
Attacker slaps phone from man’s hand in Bronx stabbing
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the arm in the Bronx, police said Sunday. The suspect walked up to the 59-year-old victim on University Avenue on Dec. 4 and slapped the man’s phone from his hands, officials said. The attacker stabbed the man, then fled toward Featherbed Lane. The […]
News 12
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
Prosecutors and law enforcement officials were in Riverhead Monday to announce more than a dozen arrests after a long-term gang investigation. Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney announced a 148-count indictment against 18 defendants who have been arrested. All of the people who were arrested were allegedly part of the "No...
