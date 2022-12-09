Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop on property value reassessments
Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds workshop …. Tonight the board of supervisors will hold a workshop discussing the reassessment of residents' 2023 property values. Veterans Voices : Delvis “Mac” McCadden.
chathamstartribune.com
Gun free zone raises questions, to be discussed Tuesday
A recent resolution passed by the Pittsylvania County School Board makes it illegal to carry a gun onto any property that it leases or owns — and that includes the ECC auditorium used by the Board of Supervisors for its meeting, as well as athletic fields used by non-school sanctioned youth sports.
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
WSLS
Montgomery County property value reassessments ‘shock’ residents with an average 30% increase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Many people who own property in Montgomery County are voicing their concerns after property value reassessments were mailed out, something that could potentially raise taxes next year. “I was a little shocked when I got my tax estimation,” said one resident who spoke during Monday...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
wfxrtv.com
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Roanoke
ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
wfxrtv.com
Salem Police search for a person of interest in a business scam
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department wants the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who investigators believe is a person of interest in scamming a Salem business. Salem Police posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, searching for a woman who may be the passenger or...
WSET
Drugs, guns, cash, cockfighting items seized after Franklin Co. arrest: Sheriff
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A narcotics search warrant ended in the arrest of a man from Ferrum as well as the seizure of drugs, guns and cockfighting items on October 20, Franklin County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies executed the search warrant at a house on Franklin Street in...
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
wfirnews.com
Bedford police investigating incident at Walmart
(from Twitter/Facebook) Police presence on scene at Walmart in Bedford. Please avoid the area as officers continue to investigate. We will give updates as more information becomes available.
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
WSLS
Former Radford police captain charged with use of electronic device to solicit minor
A former Radford City police captain was arrested Saturday by Virginia State Police. Christopher Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski turned himself in and was charged with one felony count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. The Radford City Police Department says they were made aware of the investigation...
WSLS
One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
chathamstartribune.com
Police investigating two overdose deaths, warns public of risks of illegal drugs
The Danville Police Department is investigating two likely unintentional overdose deaths that occurred Sunday and are reminding the public of the deadly risks of illegal drug use while offering access to help for those fighting addiction. As a response to these overdose deaths, the Danville Police Department would like to...
Former Radford City Police Captain arrested by VSP
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they have arrested a former Radford Police employee. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher L. Caldwell turned himself in and was charged with one count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. Caldwell turned himself in […]
Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
WSET
'Very proud:' Henry County Sheriff's Office congratulates their graduating deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office congratulated their deputies who graduated Thursday. According to deputies, they graduated from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy Entry Level Jail School number 37. "We are very proud of these new deputies and all of their hard work,"...
Comments / 1