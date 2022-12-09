ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Gun free zone raises questions, to be discussed Tuesday

A recent resolution passed by the Pittsylvania County School Board makes it illegal to carry a gun onto any property that it leases or owns — and that includes the ECC auditorium used by the Board of Supervisors for its meeting, as well as athletic fields used by non-school sanctioned youth sports.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
ROANOKE, VA
25newsnow.com

Boil order lifted for Roanoke

ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem Police search for a person of interest in a business scam

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department wants the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who investigators believe is a person of interest in scamming a Salem business. Salem Police posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, searching for a woman who may be the passenger or...
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week

The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockbridge County that left one man dead. According to a press release posted Monday to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Friday, December 9 around 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home in Lee Hi Acres for a report of a wanted person at a residence.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One in custody after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one person after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Around 9:00 a.m., police said they went to the 100-block of Holmes Circle to arrest 31-year-old Aaron Roberts, of Lynchburg, who was wanted on three charges unrelated to the following incident. We’re...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Police investigating two overdose deaths, warns public of risks of illegal drugs

The Danville Police Department is investigating two likely unintentional overdose deaths that occurred Sunday and are reminding the public of the deadly risks of illegal drug use while offering access to help for those fighting addiction. As a response to these overdose deaths, the Danville Police Department would like to...
DANVILLE, VA
WJHL

Former Radford City Police Captain arrested by VSP

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they have arrested a former Radford Police employee. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office reports that 47-year-old Christopher L. Caldwell turned himself in and was charged with one count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. Caldwell turned himself in […]
RADFORD, VA
WFXR

Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police investigate a malicious wounding incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says it is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred on the 800 block of Florida Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say they responded to Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired at 11:13 a.m. While en route, they received...
LYNCHBURG, VA

