ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkm8a_0jcuoQno00

Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party.

The senator from Arizona who has helped thwart the party’s agenda since President Joe Biden took office in 2021 told Politico that she is no longer a Democrat, and that she is changing her party affiliation to independent. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she claimed.

Sinema told Politico that she would not caucus with Republicans, but the defection means Democrats will no longer have the 51-49 Senate majority they appeared to secure when Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker in a runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. Democrats will still have the 50 members needed to control the chamber, but they won’t have as much room to maneuver as they were expecting earlier this week — especially considering West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, who is still a Democrat despite pleas from Republicans — isn’t exactly a party loyalist.

Sinema has long been a thorn in the party’s side. She’s done just about all she can to foil Biden’s legislative agenda, with some Democrats telling Rolling Stone they believed her opposition to the party’s infrastructure package and budget resolution was “inauthentic,” and meant as a ploy for media attention. She opposed filibuster reform , wasn’t averse to voting with Trump , and gladly took cash from a variety of special interest groups before voting along with their interests. Mitch McConnell called her the “most effective first-term senator” he’s ever seen during a conservative event in September, with Sinema gushing over the “friendship” she’d forged with the Republican leader.

Sinema told Politico she informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of her plans to leave the party on Thursday. “I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do,” she said. “I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

Sinema published an op-ed in The Arizona Republic elaborating on the move. “We make our own decisions, using our own judgment and lived experiences to form our beliefs,” she wrote. “We don’t line up to do what we’re told, automatically subscribe to whatever positions the national political parties dictate or view every issue through labels that divide us.”

The pharmaceutical and finance industries sending her money ahead of her opposition to prescription drug pricing reform and tax hikes for the wealthy would certainly agree.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 16

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor

Donald Trump on Monday declared the Arizona midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed Governor of Arizona.” Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign was centered around bolstering unfounded claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV anchor has lived up to her commitment to only accept election results if she won. Lake, who lost her bid for governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, has refused to acknowledge the election results, instead filing a lawsuit requesting public records from Maricopa County that would detail which voters experienced issues casting their...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
News Breaking LIVE

Former Trump Chief-of-Staff Says Trump is "Only Republican Who Can Lose"

Former White House Chief of Staff under former President Donald Trump Mick Mulvaney says that former President Trump is the “only Republican who can lose.”. Mulvaney made the comments last week on CNN while his former boss, Donald Trump, was making his official announcement that he will be running for president for a third time and seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy