Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Vessel operators reluctant to invest in offshore windDoug Stewart
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Man accused in 2019 killing of Alabama college student could face death penalty after being indicted on capital murder
The man accused of killing an Alabama college student in 2019 could face the death penalty if convicted after being indicted by a grand jury on three counts of capital murder, Alabama's attorney general announced.
wdhn.com
Judge orders Saffold to stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Judge John Steensland has upheld his decision to revoke the bond for well-known activist and public figure Kevin Saffold after being accused of becoming disorderly in the Houston County Courthouse. During a hearing on December 8, after hearing evidence and testimonies, the court found that Saffold...
WSFA
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate whose execution was called off earlier this month now claim the execution process continued despite a stay from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say, despite a stay, Smith was...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name, according the warrant. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break the girl’s neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her with his hands in the back of the van, the warrant said. The warrant said Horner took investigators to where he’d left Athena’s body. Athena was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the home of her father and stepmother in Paradise, a town of fewer than 500 people about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.
Wrong-way crash leaves five dead, including two children, on Alabama highway
Five people from Georgia, including two children, were killed in Alabama on Friday when their car entered the highway going the wrong way and hit an 18-wheeler, authorities said. Maria Baltazar, 49, was driving the 2021 Toyota Corolla that collided with the tractor-trailer at about 12:30 a.m., Montgomery Police Cpl....
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Grandmother of deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested
The grandmother of the deceased Georgia toddler Quinton Simon — whose remains were found in a Savannah landfill last month and whose mother was arrested and charged with his death — has been arrested, according to online records and NBC affiliate WSAV of Savannah. The arrest of Billie...
Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide
An Alabama man convicted of killing a 7-year-old boy and two women has been sentenced to death
Arizona Executes Man In 1980 Murder-For-Hire Of Two People
Murray Hooper was convicted for the 1980 murder-for-hire of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn (Phelps) Redmond, was also shot in the incident but survived. An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in...
An Alabama Woman Who Was in Jail to ‘Protect’ Her Pregnancy Wasn’t Even Pregnant
An Alabama woman was jailed for allegedly using drugs during her pregnancy. But she was never pregnant. Stacey Freeman was arrested and booked in Etowah County after being under investigation by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) for substance use, when one of her children told a social worker that her mom was pregnant. Freeman denied that she was pregnant and offered to take a pregnancy test, but she was not given one. Instead was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child, according to a lawsuit she filed against the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on November 7. “It’s just not even thinkable...
Bustle
The Texas Killing Fields
Many of the deaths and disappearances featured in Netflix’s The Texas Killing Fields remain unsolved, but at least one piece of the decades-long mystery was settled fairly recently. As is explored in the new docuseries, out Nov. 29, Clyde Hedrick was initially charged with “abuse of a corpse” in connection with Ellen Beason’s death — which first put him on Tim Miller’s radar as a possible suspect in the death of his daughter, Laura Miller.
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0