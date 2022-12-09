2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Denton County (Denton County, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of the Same Rayburn Tollway near Stanridge Drive at around 9:35 p.m.

Two vehicles had been racing down the road when they lost control and crashed into each other and a third vehicle.

One of the two cars which were racing rolled over due to the force of the impact.

The driver of the car which did not roll over was identified as 27-year-old Jordan Brown. He was arrested on the charges of intoxication.

There were two people in the second vehicle. They were identified as 43-year-old David Ciske and 30-year-old Dustin Smith. They were taken to hospitals with injuries. Ciske is reportedly stable while Smith incurred critical injuries.

The driver of the third car was treated at the scene and released.

The accident is still being investigated.

December 9, 2022

