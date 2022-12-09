ATLANTA – Research reveals that Georgians would reconsider their relationship if their partner spent $11K without communicating first. If there is anything that can potentially cause disharmony in even the most blissful relationship between a couple, it is often money. Sometimes, both parties are sensible with cash, and trust each other implicitly with the joint funds. Sometimes, both parties like to splash it about, and are fine about each other treating themselves. But what if one person is sensible with money, and the other is reckless? How much would one half of a couple be able to spend without consulting the other before that partner started to reconsider their whole relationship?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO