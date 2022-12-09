Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. Increased tax […]
accesswdun.com
Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free
The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Albany Herald
State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
WRDW-TV
Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
AJC Investigation: Georgia failed to report jail deaths to feds
Questions by an Atlanta newspaper about jail deaths omitted from a required quarterly report led to discovery that more than 100 such deaths were left out of Georgia reports to the U.S. Justice Department. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discovered the initial errors while reporting on the record numbers of deaths in some of Georgia’s largest jails.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices decline at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are paying an average of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as gas price average declines. Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $43.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
Georgia’s judicial system was recently called a ‘hellhole.’ Here’s why
Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list. “The litigation climate in Georgia...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
Is Georgia headed for a recession? Here’s what economists predict
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians would reconsider relationship for financial infidelity
ATLANTA – Research reveals that Georgians would reconsider their relationship if their partner spent $11K without communicating first. If there is anything that can potentially cause disharmony in even the most blissful relationship between a couple, it is often money. Sometimes, both parties are sensible with cash, and trust each other implicitly with the joint funds. Sometimes, both parties like to splash it about, and are fine about each other treating themselves. But what if one person is sensible with money, and the other is reckless? How much would one half of a couple be able to spend without consulting the other before that partner started to reconsider their whole relationship?
iheart.com
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
Flu cases in Georgia breaking records not seen in more than a decade, CDC director says
ATLANTA — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is urging people to get vaccinated as influenza deaths and illnesses climb across the country. This comes as health providers battle COVID and RSV cases amidst what has been dubbed the "triple-demic." “It’s obviously very concerning so cases of influenza are still not...
wfxg.com
Political leaders call on voters "one more time"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
