Georgia State

wgxa.tv

18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
accesswdun.com

Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free

The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
Albany Herald

State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
WRDW-TV

Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices decline at the pump

ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are paying an average of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline as gas price average declines. Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $43.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.
valdostatoday.com

Georgia net tax revenues decrease

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
valdostatoday.com

Georgians would reconsider relationship for financial infidelity

ATLANTA – Research reveals that Georgians would reconsider their relationship if their partner spent $11K without communicating first. If there is anything that can potentially cause disharmony in even the most blissful relationship between a couple, it is often money. Sometimes, both parties are sensible with cash, and trust each other implicitly with the joint funds. Sometimes, both parties like to splash it about, and are fine about each other treating themselves. But what if one person is sensible with money, and the other is reckless? How much would one half of a couple be able to spend without consulting the other before that partner started to reconsider their whole relationship?
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
wfxg.com

Political leaders call on voters "one more time"

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
