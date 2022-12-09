ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

CBS Detroit

Ferndale home turning heads with unique, in-home additions

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Ferndale home has hit the market, and let's just say, this one is unique.Urinals in the kitchen, a Jägermeister tap in the shower and tiger stripes on the bedroom walls are just a couple of features found in this Oakland County home located at 3050 Burdette Street in Ferndale."It's kind of the ultimate bachelor pad," says realtor Heidi Wilson, who has been showing the house."With stadium seating in the living room and taps around the house, "the ultimate bachelor pad" is certainly one way to describe this, from the outside, seemingly normal Ferndale home.Wilson says the owner wasn't necessarily expecting the attention this home as drawn."He's cool with it. It was, I think, a surprise to everybody. He was like, I kind of just did this for me because I thought it was funny, fun, whatever," Wilson said.Check out the listing here.
FERNDALE, MI
HometownLife.com

Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. The work requires the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes

Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development

Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes

Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

