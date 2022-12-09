ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is it okay to hand a Christmas card to a neighbor instead of mailing?

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mS2LB_0jculPxI00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Tim and it’s about Christmas cards. Here’s his email:

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma my family has every single year. Maybe you can help us this time. Every year my wife and I have an argument about whether or not we should mail the Christmas cards to the neighbors or just walk it over to their houses and stick it in the mailbox. I say we walk it over while she insists we mail them. She says it’s classier to mail them rather than just put it in their mailbox. She also mails them to her coworkers, one of which she carpools with everyday and she could just hand it to her. I say why waste the postage when it’s so easy to just hand them to people. What do you think? Thank you!

~ Tim

Well, I understand both points of view. Here’s what I think. The part of me that would like to be classy would say mail them, but the truth is, I’m not all that classy, so I would walk them over and put them in the mailbox and hand them to coworkers.

Check out the latest traffic trends for your morning commute!

What do you think? Would you care if your neighbor or coworker handed you their family holiday card or mailed it to you? Do you think it’s okay to do that, or is it an etiquette no no. Let’s help Tim and his wife out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Catskill teen, dad host reading of co-authored book

Hudson/Catskill Housing Coalition is hosting their monthly "Books and Breakfast" event at the Catskill Housing Authority Community Room on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. It will feature 13-year-old Catskill Jr. High student Lyriq Blue and her father, Ranier Blue, who co-wrote a book titled, "The Light in Me."
CATSKILL, NY
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police hold Coffee with a Cop at Stewart’s Shops

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady. The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement

It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
KINGSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy