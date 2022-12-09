ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Izard County, AR

KTLO

Danny G. Williams, 62, Norfork (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Danny G. Williams of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Danny Williams died Saturday in Norfork.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Bertha Bell Benton, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mrs. Bertha Bell Benton, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born October 2, 1942 at Clarkridge, Arkansas, to Howard and Beatrice Kendall. Bertha enjoyed her family, friends, serving others, reading, puzzles, garage sales, and working in her yard. She was an incredibly...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man

A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
NORFORK, AR
Kait 8

Crash blocked lanes of traffic

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne

A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase

Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Victim identified in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman

Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
CLINTON, AR
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
BROOKLAND, AR
WALA-TV FOX10

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath. Crews were able to rescue one of...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Yellville-Summit School Board meets Tuesday night

The Yellville-Summit School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Yellville-Summit Administration Building. This is a change from their usual Monday night meetings and has been moved due to a scheduled conflict. Items on the agenda include discussion on proposed certified personnel policies revisions...
KTLO

Additional charges added for Baxter County man

A Baxter County man is facing additional charges of domestic battery after officers went to serve an active warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a residence to serve an active warrant to 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell, who also had a bond revocation from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Victims in trench collapse identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors

A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
BATESVILLE, AR

