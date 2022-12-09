Read full article on original website
Monday basketball schedule includes games for 5 MH junior high teams
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams at Bomber Gymnasium to meet West Memphis East. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Mountain Home will have two more junior high girls’ teams...
Danny G. Williams, 62, Norfork (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Danny G. Williams of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Danny Williams died Saturday in Norfork.
Bertha Bell Benton, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mrs. Bertha Bell Benton, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born October 2, 1942 at Clarkridge, Arkansas, to Howard and Beatrice Kendall. Bertha enjoyed her family, friends, serving others, reading, puzzles, garage sales, and working in her yard. She was an incredibly...
Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne
A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase
Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
Larry Eugene Tankersley, 60, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 60-year-old Larry Eugene Tankersley of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Larry Tankersley died Thursday in Little Rock.
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
MH ‘Light Up The Night Mountain Home’ holiday light competition begins
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s “Light Up The Night Mountain Home” holiday light competition has officially begun. Votes can be cast by texting the house number to 540-517-4857. One vote her phone number is allowed and voting will end December 28. Visit ktlo.com for maps and...
Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman
Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath. Crews were able to rescue one of...
Yellville-Summit School Board meets Tuesday night
The Yellville-Summit School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Yellville-Summit Administration Building. This is a change from their usual Monday night meetings and has been moved due to a scheduled conflict. Items on the agenda include discussion on proposed certified personnel policies revisions...
Additional charges added for Baxter County man
A Baxter County man is facing additional charges of domestic battery after officers went to serve an active warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a residence to serve an active warrant to 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell, who also had a bond revocation from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Arkansas airports addressing greatest need
A bird's eye view of airports across Arkansas won't reveal the problems planes are having when they touch down. Because when they touch down many won't have a place to rest.
Ozark photographer Tim Ernst presents new book at Baxter Co. Library Tuesday night
Well-known, Ozark wilderness photographer Tim Ernst will be at the Donald W. Reynolds Library Serving Baxter County Tuesday evening at 6 to present a program on his latest book, “Arkansas Greatest Hits.”. Over the course of his career, Ernst has authored multiple coffee table picture books and trail guides...
Mtn. View man charged in 2 double homicides set for trial Wednesday
A Mountain View man accused of committing two double homicides nearly eight months ago is set to face a jury this week. Fifty-four-year-old Donnie Trammell will have a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, and the jury trial is set to begin the next day. Trammell is charged with four counts of...
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
Batesville man cited for felony fleeing, 9 traffic-related misdemeanors
A Batesville man was arrested after a police chase that exceeded speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour. According to the incident report, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Ade spotted a vehicle with fictitious tags in the Sulphur Rock area on Dec. 12 and proceeded to stop the vehicle for a traffic check. However, the driver of the vehicle began evading the officer and his effort to pull the 2021 Ford Fusion over, the report said.
