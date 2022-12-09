ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Danny G. Williams, 62, Norfork (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Danny G. Williams of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Danny Williams died Saturday in Norfork.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Bertha Bell Benton, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Mrs. Bertha Bell Benton, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born October 2, 1942 at Clarkridge, Arkansas, to Howard and Beatrice Kendall. Bertha enjoyed her family, friends, serving others, reading, puzzles, garage sales, and working in her yard. She was an incredibly...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

ASUMH officials recap athletic media day

ASU-Mountain Home Chancellor Dr. Robin Myers (left) and Athetic Director Spencer Adcock. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home introduced its new junior college athletic programs to the community last week. A media day was held at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center to present the baseball, softball, cross country and bass fishing teams to begin competing under the nickname of Trailblazers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne

A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man

A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
NORFORK, AR
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase

Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Yellville-Summit School Board meets Tuesday night

The Yellville-Summit School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 5:30 at the Yellville-Summit Administration Building. This is a change from their usual Monday night meetings and has been moved due to a scheduled conflict. Items on the agenda include discussion on proposed certified personnel policies revisions...
Kait 8

Victim identified in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman

Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
CLINTON, AR
WALA-TV FOX10

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath. Crews were able to rescue one of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
BROOKLAND, AR
KTLO

Additional charges added for Baxter County man

A Baxter County man is facing additional charges of domestic battery after officers went to serve an active warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a residence to serve an active warrant to 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell, who also had a bond revocation from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy