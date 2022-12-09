Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Katherine A. Reeves
Katherine A. Reeves, age 61 of Greenville, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at SSM DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Mulberry Grove, Illinois. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 13, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are to the Bond County Meals on Wheels.
wgel.com
Charles F. Hulvey
Charles F. Hulvey, 78, of Greenville, IL, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, with family by his side. Charles was born January 22, 1944, in Venice, IL, the son of James Franklin and Ruth Jane (Landreth) Hulvey. He married Emily Ann Worstell on March 28, 1964, in Greenville, IL. They enjoyed 54 years together.
wgel.com
Lisa Marie Holler
Lisa Marie (Hopewell) Holler, 61, of Portland, OR, formerly of Greenville, IL, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home with her husband, Steve, at her side. She succumbed to complications of a. rare form of dementia, diagnosed two years ago. Lisa was born to Richard and Verna (Skarsten) Hopewell...
wgel.com
Mary Ann (nee Korte) Luitjohan
Mary Ann (nee Korte) Luitjohan, 80, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, Dec. 11,2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 2, 1942, to Leo and Florine (nee Hirsch) Korte in Highland, IL. On Oct. 13, 1962, she married Paul Luitjohan at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Lose At Pana
The Greenville Lady Comets got off to a great start Monday night, but couldn’t hold on for a win at Pana. The Lady Comets dominated the opening quarter, building a 13-4 lead, but that didn’t last for long. Pana outscored GHS 20-3 in the second period to lead by eight at halftime.
wgel.com
GU Women Edged In Kentucky
The Greenville Lady Panthers took a trip to Kentucky on Monday and were edged by Centre College by the score of 68-67. After falling behind by nine after one quarter, the GU women battled back to take a three point lead early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang on.
wgel.com
Comets Stopped By Wesclin Saturday
The Greenville Comets battled back in the second half to get close to Wesclin Saturday afternoon, but were unable to grab a victory. Playing at home, the Comets fell to the Warriors 65-56. Wesclin built a 16-ppoint lead late in the first half, but the home team came out in...
wgel.com
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Women & Infants Center Participates In IL Perinatal Quality Collaborative
Recently, representatives from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Women and Infants Center attended the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative (ILPQC) conference in Chicago. The ILPQC is a nationally recognized statewide network of hospital teams, perinatal clinicians, patients, public health leaders, and policymakers committed to improving health care and outcomes for...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, December 14 in the high school library. A truth in taxation hearing will take place at 6:45 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. The agenda includes the tax levy, audit and a junior high softball proposal.
wgel.com
School Board Candidate Filings So Far
Monday was the first day petitions could be filed by those wanting to be candidates in the April 4 consolidated election. Voters will fill positions on the Bond County Community Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school boards. Three individuals filed petitions for the Unit 2 board. They are...
Comments / 0