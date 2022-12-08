Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
dotesports.com
How to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales and MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers, so it makes sense that they’d partner together eventually. After being revealed in the Chapter Four launch trailer, it looks like MrBeast’s skin has finally been shown by Epic. Because of this, many players are eagerly awaiting their chance to get it.
dotesports.com
Slowly but surely, Catalyst has crept her way into the Apex Legends pro meta
If you’re an Apex Legends fan, you’ve probably been here before: a final zone out in the open, with little to no cover to hide behind. One team holds the god spot while the zone begins to close, forcing the other surviving squads out into the open. You do your best to scramble to an undersized rock or box, but it turns out you’re just easy pickings for the winning squad, who collect the win as you get sent back to the lobby.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
dotesports.com
How to play MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite
Popular YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist MrBeast has officially joined forces with Fortnite for the new MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge. This impending game mode will launch on Dec. 17, 2022, wherein players can compete for the highest score to potentially win $1 million, along with various other in-game prizes. The...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 level designer gives 3 reasons for the game’s new map pools
A member of the Overwatch 2 development team has explained why the game includes seasonally-rotating map pools. In a Twitter Spaces conversation yesterday with esports caster Soe Gschwind, Overwatch 2 lead level designer Ryan Smith discussed developer Blizzard Entertainment’s philosophy on the game’s map rotations. He explained that there are three reasons why all maps aren’t available in quick play and competitive every season: variety, seasonal identity, and map updates.
dotesports.com
Riot devs give sneak peek at League changes they’re already working on for 2023’s first update
Riot Games is heading into the Christmas break soon, so there won’t be another League of Legends patch until next year. To get us excited for 2023, the developers teased some of the changes players can look forward to. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for League, listed a...
dotesports.com
The best Orisa counters in Overwatch 2
The changes brought to heroes with Overwatch 2 have put some tanks into the spotlight, including Orisa. In addition to gaining more versatility thanks to her rework, she received a health and armor buff in October. Now, she’s reliable in many situations and can both tank and dish out a considerable amount of damage. But what are the best ways to counter her?
dotesports.com
Is CoD coming to PS Plus? Reported Microsoft offer opens door for Sony in latest attempt to close Activision deal
As part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to appease both Sony and governmental regulatory bodies like the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the company has reportedly offered Sony a deal that includes the rights to put Call of Duty on the PlayStation Plus subscription service. According to a report by Leah...
dotesports.com
Dropping hot: TimTheTatman sounds the alarm on Warzone 2 viewership slide
Warzone 2 has been out for almost a month now, and in that time, its player base and viewership have plummeted to the point where Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar is more than a little concerned for the CoD title’s future. According to SteamCharts, the number of players on...
progameguides.com
Fortnite Party Time augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players get to select from a range of Reality Augments which are designed to give certain boosts. The Party Time is one of these Augments, classified under the mobility and scouting section. Players need to know how to use this Augment before selecting it in a match. Here's how to use the Party Time Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
dotesports.com
Here are Prolonged Engagement’s god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2
Commander Zavala got a new tool for the Vanguard’s arsenal with the release of Season of the Seraph: a Stasis-based SMG called Prolonged Engagement. This Veist laser beam comes with a 900rpm rate of fire, the Veist Stinger origin trait, and a couple of new perks under its belt, which make it a novelty addition to any guardian’s arsenal.
dotesports.com
Valve expands CS:GO Major qualification system with one big change
Valve has just expanded its qualification system for CS:GO Major Championships. The official rulebook was updated on Dec. 12 to reflect next year. Most importantly, an additional step in the form of closed qualifiers has been added to the road to RMRs, to which some teams will be directly invited via newly introduced regional ranking, dodging the open qualifiers. The Asia RMR will also have additional slots.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles
PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
itechpost.com
'Among Us' Hide 'n Seek Mode to be Released on December 9
Among Us became a sensation that can be played on various platforms. The game is set to release a new game mode on December 9th, which has been announced at The Game Awards 2022 by the game's developer, Innersloth. What's New with the Game?. The developer mentioned that the "Hide...
dotesports.com
Apple opens door for Fortnite to make its iOS return with upcoming App Store change
Fortnite could finally be making its grand return to Apple devices using iOS, such as iPhones and iPads, as early as 2024 in the European Union. But it’s not set in stone just yet. This is due to Apple’s latest project that will allow “alternative” app stores onto their...
dotesports.com
‘We definitely were overpaid’: Cr1t weighs in on Shopify Rebellion picking up ex-EG lineup
For fans, it may have been a bit surprising to see Evil Geniuses pack up and leave North American Dota 2 while also dropping its entire previous roster despite fielding some of the best players in the world. However, very early on it became obvious that cutting operating costs within the division was also part of the play.
Comments / 0