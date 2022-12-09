ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest

By Kennedy Miller
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REOZK_0jcuiPqf00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney.

In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond after his arrest in North Carolina.

Investigators said the crime happened in the 4000 block of Wellington Drive in northeast Columbia. Wilson is accused of sexually assaulting the victim and slashing her throat with a pocket knife.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation helped crack the case after investigators grabbed a disposable razor with hair in the blades from Wilson's trash.

The DNA sample collected from the razor matched Wilson's profile from the rape kit.

If Wilson wants to test the legality of his arrest, a North Carolina judge set a deadline for Wilson to apply for a writ of habeas corpus no later than Friday at 5 p.m.

According to the U.S. Marshal's Service, a writ of habeas corpus allows a person charged with a crime to explain concerns about their before a court.

The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter last week was sentenced on Tuesday. Iseah Jackson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, his attorney told ABC17. Jackson will get credit for the 889 days he's spent in custody already. Jackson was originally charged The post Columbia man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County murder suspect appears in court Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of a Boone County murder appeared in court through video Tuesday afternoon. Justin Trader, 29, of Columbia, is charged with second-degree murder, vehicle tampering and first-degree property damage. He appeared via video from the Boone County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance The post Boone County murder suspect appears in court Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County

More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia police arrest porch stealing suspects

Columbia police have arrested two people accused of stealing packages from people’s porches. Officers say Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were both arrested on Friday, suspected of stealing. Gardner is also accused of credit/debit card fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Police are reminding you to...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Hannibal man gets 5 years for Boone County police chase with injuries

A Hannibal man involved in a Boone County police chase with injuries last year pleads guilty. Harold Fogle was arrested in January, about one month after the incident occurred. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Fogle was fleeing a deputy when his SUV hit another vehicle. The other driver and Fogle’s passenger were both hospitalized after the crash.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun

Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motion for continuance was filed during a bond hearing Monday for the man accused of killing two people in November at a Jefferson City bar. A bond hearing was held for Damien Davis, 35, on Monday at the Cole County Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. The post Continuance filed for man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY

A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement

A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
100.9 The Eagle

How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree

How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities continue to search for missing Gasconade County teen after one is found

Authorities in Gasconade County continue to search for one of two missing teenage girls, after one is found. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they were seeking assistance finding Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, both of Owensville. The two left their home Saturday night, driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord. They were headed to a relative’s home but never arrived.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
FRANKLIN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy