1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of North FM 973 and the southbound service road of North State Highway 130. It happened just before 6:30 a.m.

According to the officials, one of the victims was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted. He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Centre with critical injuries. He later succumbed to the injuries and died.

The other victim was also taken to a hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officials are investigating the fatal accident .

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 9, 2022

Source: CBS Austin

