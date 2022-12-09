ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Bucco: Businesses, taxpayers avoided multibillion-dollar increase in energy costs

State Sen. Anthony Bucco feels the state has dodged a multibillion-dollar bullet. Bucco (R-Denville) lauded the decision by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shelve a controversial mandate proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. Opponents of...
roi-nj.com

Broadband Access Study Commission to use survey to correct broadband shortcomings

The Broadband Access Study Commission, which is charged with developing recommendations to help the state achieve affordable and equitable broadband access for all residents and businesses, is asking all New Jersey residents to take the state’s survey. The survey will assess existing broadband speed and usage, in addition to...
roi-nj.com

EDA to begin prequalification process for $20M manufacturing program this week

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting prequalification applications for the $20 million New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The New Jersey MVP was created to provide grants to support the purchase of equipment to help manufacturers improve their operations. The MVP will offer...
roi-nj.com

N.J. Citizen Action, HPAE file suit to block order allowing Horizon to reorganize

New Jersey Citizen Action and Health Professionals and Allied Employees filed a lawsuit Monday to stop the reorganization of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey into a mutual holding company. The groups said the legal challenge is an appeal of a Nov. 1 order by New Jersey Department...
roi-nj.com

Oscars of energy: Izzo earns Platts Global Energy award

The awards and accolades keep piling up for Ralph Izzo. Izzo, the longtime head of Public Service Enterprise Group who will retire at the end of the year, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,”...
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm

Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
roi-nj.com

WSFS CARES Foundation gives Q4 grants to community organizations in New Jersey and Delaware

The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided grants to two community organizations located in Delaware and New Jersey as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the fourth quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy