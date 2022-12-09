Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
DEP: Call for electrification of boilers remains possibility for future
A mandate calling for electrification of all commercial boilers, beginning in 2025, last week was pulled by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection from its “NJ PACT” rules. The idea, however, is not dead. It was only shelved. Spokesperson Vincent Grassi said the DEP is hoping to...
roi-nj.com
Bucco: Businesses, taxpayers avoided multibillion-dollar increase in energy costs
State Sen. Anthony Bucco feels the state has dodged a multibillion-dollar bullet. Bucco (R-Denville) lauded the decision by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to shelve a controversial mandate proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. Opponents of...
roi-nj.com
Broadband Access Study Commission to use survey to correct broadband shortcomings
The Broadband Access Study Commission, which is charged with developing recommendations to help the state achieve affordable and equitable broadband access for all residents and businesses, is asking all New Jersey residents to take the state’s survey. The survey will assess existing broadband speed and usage, in addition to...
roi-nj.com
EDA to begin prequalification process for $20M manufacturing program this week
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting prequalification applications for the $20 million New Jersey Manufacturing Voucher Program, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The New Jersey MVP was created to provide grants to support the purchase of equipment to help manufacturers improve their operations. The MVP will offer...
roi-nj.com
N.J. energy & utility companies fare well on ‘Most Responsible Companies’ list
Energy and utility companies based in New Jersey ranked highly on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies — with two placing in the Top 100 overall. Public Service Enterprise Group came in at No. 64 overall; American Water was placed at No. 94. Also scoring well...
roi-nj.com
N.J. Citizen Action, HPAE file suit to block order allowing Horizon to reorganize
New Jersey Citizen Action and Health Professionals and Allied Employees filed a lawsuit Monday to stop the reorganization of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey into a mutual holding company. The groups said the legal challenge is an appeal of a Nov. 1 order by New Jersey Department...
roi-nj.com
Murphy announces $24M to expand access to public transportation and spur transit-oriented development
More than $24 million across three programs has been awarded to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state, according to a Monday announcement from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. As part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, funding for the Local Aid...
roi-nj.com
Oscars of energy: Izzo earns Platts Global Energy award
The awards and accolades keep piling up for Ralph Izzo. Izzo, the longtime head of Public Service Enterprise Group who will retire at the end of the year, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,”...
roi-nj.com
Bound Brook-based Simonik Moving & Storage bought by Florida firm
Simonik Moving & Storage Inc., an agent of Allied Van Lines, Bound Brook was recently purchased by First Class Moving Systems of Tampa, Florida, according to a Monday announcement. Located at 5 Easy Street, the newly formed company will be known as World Class Moving Systems will service local, national,...
roi-nj.com
African American Chamber is about getting business — and improving its community
Economic prosperity — which starts with opportunity — always has been at the forefront of the mission of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. But the chamber, under founder and CEO John Harmon, always has been about much more than that. It’s about lifting the...
roi-nj.com
CEP Renewables, CS Energy, begin 10 MW community solar landfill project in Southampton
Red Bank-based CEP Renewables and CS Energy have begun construction on a 10 MW BEMS community solar landfill project located on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton. Consisting of two co-located 5 MW solar systems that span across two utility territories, this project will utilize the ballasted solar racking solution from Terrasmart.
roi-nj.com
Harmon: Why Black community will push for more from elected officials, business leaders in 2023
About those tough conversations — the ones everyone pledged to have following the murder of George Floyd: John Harmon, the head of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey, still is eager to have them. Don’t be confused: Harmon has been happy about the outreach by the...
roi-nj.com
WSFS CARES Foundation gives Q4 grants to community organizations in New Jersey and Delaware
The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has provided grants to two community organizations located in Delaware and New Jersey as part of its continuing series of philanthropic activities by WSFS and the Foundation. The grants, approved in the fourth quarter by the WSFS CARES Foundation board, will support the following organizations:
roi-nj.com
Eastern Union secures $78.5M loan to refinance 12-property, 1,017-unit multifamily portfolio in New Jersey
A 1,017-unit portfolio of 12 multifamily properties consisting of 11 sites across nine New Jersey localities, along with one property in the Bronx has been refinanced with a $78,575,000 loan by Alex Jaffa, a senior loan consultant with Eastern Union. Eastern Union is one of America’s largest commercial real estate...
roi-nj.com
Workshoppes coworking concept comes to Shoppes at North Brunswick
Coworking concept Workshoppes has leased 1,999 square feet at the Shoppes at North Brunswick, Azarian Realty announced. It is the company’s first location. Azarian’s Kevin Pelio represented both the landlord and the tenant in this transaction. The Shoppes at North Brunswick is a 147,000-square-foot lifestyle center located on...
Comments / 0