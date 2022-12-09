ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Los Angeles Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

According to the officials, the collision was between a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was horribly damaged in the accident.

The officials have reported that at least one person died in the accident and at least one person was injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries incurred has not been revealed.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 9, 2022

Source: CBS News LA

Nationwide Report

