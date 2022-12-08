Read full article on original website
‘Men’s Rights are Human Rights’: Theme for Human Rights Day on 10th December
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights unequivocally declares, “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration, without distinction of any kind, such as race, colour, [or] sex.”. Each year, this historic document is celebrated on Human Rights Day, observed around the world on...
Opinion: Universal human rights include everyone
This Syrian couple who came to the U.S. as refugees shows the importance of our human rights. Read more here.
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Americans need to find a better balance of individual and collective rights: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- It’s my right. I have an absolute right to do this. You’re trampling on my rights. Those are a common cri de coeur in contemporary America. In 2021, when airlines required masks, thousands of passengers threatened, insulted or assaulted flight attendants, claiming they had a right not to mask up.
Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences
The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
Opinion: MAGA Hate Speech Leads to Violence Against the LGBTQ Community
It’s an unfortunate fact that there has been a rise in political violence in the United States of America over the last few years. I’m fearful that young people today will think these incidents are normal.
Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson
Experts say Black social media users might be instrumental in seeking justice for Shanquella Robinson, who died in Cabo, Mexico. The post Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson appeared first on NewsOne.
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide, finds new series of studies
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are fundamental influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, according to a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. Lead author, Professor Delan Devakumar, UCL, says "Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound...
The Power of Unity - The Impact of Community.
In this article, we will explore the importance of community and the power of unity. We will explore why communities have such a large impact on society and how they create a sense of belonging and security. We will consider the benefits of being part of a community. This will include gaining access to resources, having a heightened sense of purpose, and being part of something much larger than ourselves. We will also look at some of the challenges, such as the potential for exploitation and the risk of becoming disconnected from the wider world. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the importance of community and how it affects our lives. You will be given practical advice on how to get involved in your local community and the benefits of doing so. Finally, you will gain insight into the power of unity and the impact it can have on society.
Brown University becomes first Ivy League school to ban 'caste oppression'
Brown University has updated its nondiscrimination policy to prohibit "caste oppression" in a first for an Ivy League institution.
‘Rest Is Resistance’ Is the Racial Justice Movement Everyone’s Talking About—Here’s What That Means
Rest is a basic right. At any job, you would expect to be granted a lunch break. If you work Monday through Friday, you look forward to the weekend—two blissful days of relaxation. Yet despite this basic right, not everyone has equal access to it. Research has shown that...
Motherhood according to three trans parents
Rishi Sunak’s transphobia has arisen as swiftly and as disagreeably as his arrival into office. Earlier this month, it was reported that the 2010 Equalities Act will be reviewed in order to define gender as ‘biological sex’, thus limiting trans peoples’ access to single-sex spaces, including toilets and rape crisis centres. Conveniently preceding this month’s austerity announcements, the flames of the culture wars are being stoked once more and again, trans people have become pawns to distract from unpopular Tory policies. Quelle surprise.
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement: Report
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
Women’s rights groups, advocate Gloria Steinem sign letter in support of Amber Heard
Gloria Steinem and a wide range of feminist and women’s rights organizations signed a letter this week in support of Amber Heard amid ongoing online harassment following the defamation trial between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp. “Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a...
Opinion: Are perceived ‘threats to democracy’ real or imagined?
Some people have said that certain aspects of the constitution should be reconsidered. Read more here.
What Is Objective Morality?
Objective morality is the idea that right and wrong exist factually, without any importance of opinion. It's the concept that some actions and beliefs are imperatively good or inherently bad, and that the goodness or badness of those things holds true no matter who you are or what else you believe in.
COP10 Delegates Urged to Consider Harm Reduction
The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates’ (CAPHRA) nine member organisations have written to Framework Convention for Tobacco Control delegation heads from around the world, urging them to review the evidence that supports a tobacco harm reduction (THR) approach ahead of COP10. With governments sending delegates to COP10...
