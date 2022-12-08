ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

The Chula Vista Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of L Street and 5th Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. According to the officials, a recreational vehicle has been driving east on the road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into two parked vehicles. The RV then went and smashed into a 53-foot-long semi-trailer.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police

A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA

December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital. The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven...
RAMONA, CA
Coast News

Murder trial to begin Jan. 9 in San Marcos stabbing death

SAN MARCOS — A murder trial has been set for Jan. 9 in the case of a man who allegedly stabbed his former classmate to death last year near his home in San Marcos. Kellon Razdan, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the brutal attack of Aris Keshishian, his former elementary school classmate, in August 2021. Keshishian was walking his dog near his home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz when he was attacked and fatally stabbed 44 times.
SAN MARCOS, CA

