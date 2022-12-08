The Chula Vista Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of L Street and 5th Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. According to the officials, a recreational vehicle has been driving east on the road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into two parked vehicles. The RV then went and smashed into a 53-foot-long semi-trailer.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO