FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspected Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Slamming into Patrol Car
A suspected intoxicated driver allegedly crashed head-on into an Oceanside Police Department patrol car with an officer inside it Tuesday, sending the driver and the officer to a hospital. The officer was monitoring traffic in the 1200 block of Vista Way just after 1:30 a.m. when the accident occurred, the...
Girl, 17, Badly Injured in Seemingly Random Attack at Chula Vista Bus Stop
A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen...
News 8 KFMB
SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista police Tuesday identified a person of interest in the October fatal shooting of a man, and they asked for the public's help finding him. Angel Bojorquez, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, was named a person of interest in killing 38-year-old Chula Vista resident Eduardo Villasenor.
2 dogs found after being taken in car theft
Two dogs who were stolen last week during a carjacking have been found safe in the Little Italy neighborhood Monday, according to their owner.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
The Chula Vista Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of L Street and 5th Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. According to the officials, a recreational vehicle has been driving east on the road when he suddenly crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed into two parked vehicles. The RV then went and smashed into a 53-foot-long semi-trailer.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into U-Haul business in Oceanside
A suspected DUI driver went over a curb and crashed into a U-Haul business on Sunday night, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old boy at Chula Vista house party
A young man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.
Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway
A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
SWAT Team Surrounds Mountain View Home After Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop
An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego Police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left the officer with apparently non-life-threatening...
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman
A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press […]
NBC San Diego
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
eastcountymagazine.org
PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA
December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital. The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven...
Coast News
Murder trial to begin Jan. 9 in San Marcos stabbing death
SAN MARCOS — A murder trial has been set for Jan. 9 in the case of a man who allegedly stabbed his former classmate to death last year near his home in San Marcos. Kellon Razdan, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the brutal attack of Aris Keshishian, his former elementary school classmate, in August 2021. Keshishian was walking his dog near his home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz when he was attacked and fatally stabbed 44 times.
