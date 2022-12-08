ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dense fog overnight, unsettled start to workweek

More fog with areas of drizzle expected Sunday night into Monday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Sunday evening through Monday morning across a good chunk of the KSN viewing area. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile at times. Please slow down your speed and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the car in front of you overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Afternoon showers followed by a stormy Monday night

Some fog and mist started the day. We are left with overcast skies for the rest of this Monday. Southerly winds will ramp up our moisture intake ahead of the next potent system. This system will deepen over the Plains the next 24 hours. Monday looks damp due to areas of drizzle for about 2/3 of the state. Winds will increase and gust from 25-35 MPH.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN.com

Wet and some wintry weather with next system

We have been experiencing some soupy mornings and today is no different. Give yourselves a few extra minutes before heading out the door. Fog, drizzle, and some mist may slow down your drive through this morning. After the fog lifts, moisture keeps getting drawn in by stronger south winds. A...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy