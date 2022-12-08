Some fog and mist started the day. We are left with overcast skies for the rest of this Monday. Southerly winds will ramp up our moisture intake ahead of the next potent system. This system will deepen over the Plains the next 24 hours. Monday looks damp due to areas of drizzle for about 2/3 of the state. Winds will increase and gust from 25-35 MPH.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO