Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Find out if you made Santa's Naughty or Nice list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is less than two weeks away and the North Pole has released its Naughty or Nice list. The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole Government, handles Santa's important list. Do you think Santa made a mistake and put you on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Krispy Kreme offers a dozen doughnuts for $1 on annual 'Day of the Dozens'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten the holidays by offering fans a dozen doughnuts for $1. The doughnut chain’s annual deal, called "Day of the Dozens," falls every year on Dec. 12. Customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price with the promo code DOZEN.
614now.com
After more than 20 years, here’s when this steakhouse will close its Columbus location
Earlier this year, Smith & Wollensky announced it planned to leave its long-standing home at Easton Town Center. Now, we know when. According to Kim Lapine, Chief Marketing Officer of PPX Hospitality Brands, the restaurant will close the doors of its sole Columbus eatery, located at 4145 The Strand at Easton Town Center, on Jan. 14.
7 December openings + closings in Columbus
Find five local openings + two upcoming closings in Columbus, Ohio that were announced in December 2022.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With CHEESY Photos!)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbus that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
614now.com
New upscale Japanese eatery now open in Bridge Park
Dublin’s popular Bridge Park development is now home to a new spot for upscale Japanese fare, craft cocktails and more. Song Lan officially opened its doors on Dec. 1. The restaurant is located at 6628 Riverside Dr. in Dublin, inside the former home of Hen Quarter. The new eatery...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Irina and Nicolas Miller
Dec. 17, 2021 | “A night under the stars” was the perfectly executed theme of Irina (Gurchunov) and Nicolas Miller’s wedding, which took place one year ago this week. The pair met back in 2016 at Southern Tier Brewery in Lakewood, New York, where Irina was enjoying a girls’ weekend and Nic was celebrating a bachelor party. “Our groups started talking, and Nic and I hit it off right away,” Irina says. “We found out that one of my best friends from high school in St. Louis was one of Nic’s friends in college in New York. I called her to make sure she approved, and she did.” The pair dated long-distance for nearly a year, “before I convinced Nic to move to Columbus,” she adds.
WSYX ABC6
'Buckeyes Gear' Christmas Gift Ideas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Christmas is fast approaching, and if you are still looking for the perfect buckeye gear for the fanatic in your life, we have you covered. Former Buckeye and Co-Founder of 2nd & 7 Foundation Ryan Miller shares his favorites Buckeye gift ideas with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
WSYX ABC6
Bring a Franklin County shelter dog home for a holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is hosting its annual Christmas Holiday Sleepover this month!. The event begins on Thursday, Dec. 22 and ends on Dec. 27. This is the perfect time for dogs to get out of the shelter and spend the...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Coffee Shops
Where do you go when you want a cup of morning brown? Everyone’s got a favorite cafe, and collectively, our readers have voted once again for their favorite coffee shop to help us determine the best of the year!. In first place once again is Stauf’s Coffee Roasters. With...
NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s sleigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
WSYX ABC6
Good year for Christmas trees at Timbuk Farms after spring fire
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Timbuk Farms in Granville suffered a significant loss earlier this year after a fire destroyed parts of the farm. However, after the help from community members and partners, their busiest time of year has gone off without a hitch. This year is proving to be...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to staying healthy this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Respiratory illnesses and the Flu are showing no signs of slowing down this winter. OhioHealth Dr. Steve Auciello director of family medicine shares tips on how people can stay healthy during the winter months with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)
Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
ocj.com
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Columbus Food Trucks in Columbus
Whether you’re venturing out to a neighborhood festival or a brewery patio, you’re going to find a food truck slinging some amazing eats in Columbus. And while you can’t really go wrong with just about any type of food truck food, our readers definitely have a preference when we asked about their top picks for the best of the year.
WSYX ABC6
Peach Bowl to add extra 2,000 seats after OSU sold ticket allotment in 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State may not be at home against Georgia, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes will be underrepresented in the stands. Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan said Tuesday that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days and that the bowl will add an extra 2,000 standing-room seats because of the demand.
NBC4 Columbus
How to sign up for Ohio Liquor's winter lottery
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting …. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FoLH1z. ‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder …. A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was...
