natureworldnews.com
Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office
According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
Weather alerts in place as snow and ice bring disruption
Motorists are being warned to drive carefully as icy Arctic air sweeps Scotland – bringing treacherous conditions with it.A yellow weather alert for snow and ice is in force across northern Scotland and has been extended until 12pm on Sunday.The Met Office also issued a yellow warning for ice across southern Scotland which was in force until noon on Friday.Snow was disrupting travel on Friday morning, with snow gates closed on the A939 at Cock Bridge snow gate and the B974 at Cairn O’Mount in Aberdeenshire, Traffic Scotland said.🌨️ Friday afternoon will see further wintry showers push into northern Scotland🌦️...
BBC
Weather: Ice forecast for Northern Ireland as arctic airs move south
Ice has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland as arctic airs moves south across the UK and Ireland. A warning has been issued by the Met Office from 17:00 GMT on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday for some treacherous conditions. The organisation said scattered wintry showers would fall...
Almost four inches of snow could fall in London and south east within days
Nearly four inches of snow could fall in southern England within days – potentially causing travel chaos.The UK will see at least another seven days of arctic weather, in which temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C, wintry downpours and “freezing fog”.On Friday, the Met Office issued a yellow snow and ice warning for London and south-east England on Sunday and Monday after identical warnings in other parts of the country.It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sent out a level three cold weather alert covering England until Monday.Temperatures fell late on Thursday to as low as...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America
A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD
Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
natureworldnews.com
Britain Braces for Snow and Ice, While Melbourne and Adelaide Experience Temperature Drops of up to 15 Degrees
The Met Office has issued its first snow warning of the season, as Britain is expected to experience icy conditions this week. On Wednesday, a yellow weather warning for snow was issued for northern Scotland, with snow showers expected to disrupt travel. This week's weather in Melbourne and Adelaide has...
UK bracing itself for ice cold snap set to move in from Wednesday
The UK is bracing itself for an ice cold snap, with temperatures predicted to sink as low as minus 10C (14F) overnight.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, England’s east coast, northern Scotland and the Western Isles.Forecasters say Arctic air will move in from Wednesday evening, with the UK Health and Security Agency issuing a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).The Met Office said on Twitter: “If you haven’t already, it’s time to dig out the winter hats, gloves and scarves – as Wednesday is looking...
Scotland set to shiver as Arctic air sweeps in with snow and ice warnings
People in Scotland have been warned to expect snow and ice later this week as Arctic air sweeps in, with temperatures likely to drop below zero.Overnight temperatures could plunge below minus 10C over higher ground and could hover not far above zero during the daytime.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for northern Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.It warns that 2-5cm of snow is possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, and said that drifting and blizzard conditions are likely in the strong northerly winds.⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️Snow & Ice...
Snow warnings as UK cold snap prompts fears of winter energy crisis
Ministers taking advice on how to protect vulnerable amid weather alerts for large parts of country
BBC
Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast. Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night. Thermometers are expected to fall as...
Ice cold arctic air set to move across UK on Tuesday to begin wintry spell
Cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, triggering a chilly spell when overnight temperatures are predicted to plunge to as low as minus 10C.Frost will hit areas from Tuesday evening, with snow predicted in parts of Scotland, forecasters say.It comes as the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a severe cold weather alert for England and warned the plummeting temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries.Tuesday morning will see showers feeding into northern and eastern coasts from the North Sea, as well as into Northern Ireland and North Wales from...
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings for two days as Britain freezes in -10C cold snap
A weather warning covering large parts of Britain has been extended as a prolonged period of freezing weather settles in.Forecasters said Artic air will drift down into Scotland on Wednesday, bringing temperatures below minus 10C and as much as 4 inches of snow in high places.Sub-zero nights will be felt across the country with even southern England expected to see minus 7C by the weekend.The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings covering much of the UK over Wednesday and Thursday. Parts of Scotland north of Dundee are warned of snow and ice, while England’s east coast...
Heavy snow for Scotland and freezing nights forecast as Arctic winds hit UK
Temperatures are expected to plunge below minus 8C by the middle of the week with a warning of heavy snow in Scotland, the Met Office has forecast.Winds which are currently blowing from the east are expected to shift to the north bringing an Arctic chill to the country and below-average temperatures for the time of year.A yellow snow warning is in place for Wednesday which the Met Office is advising could cause disruption to road, bus and train journeys.Just a reminder that even colder air will feed down across the UK from the north during the coming weekA yellow #snow...
UK weather: Snow to hit London and southeast this weekend as temperatures plunge below freezing
Snow and ice are forecast to hit London and southeast England this weekend, causing disruption for drivers and rail passengers.For Sunday, Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning – the third-highest – for the UK areas usually the least affected by freezing temperatures.They said snow may fall across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption, especially on Monday morning. Mobile phone coverage could even suffer, forecasters warned.The UK woke up to bitterly cold weather on Friday, with temperatures as low as -8C overnight.More cold weather is expected at the weekend, with the thermometer...
UK weather: ‘Thundersnow’ hits as schools closed and travel disrupted in cold snap
Scores of schools have been closed and public transport disrupted as cars get stuck in the snow blanketing parts of Scotland, with the severe cold snap forecast to last for at least a week.In Aberdeenshire, which faced most of the disruption, the Met Office reported instances of “thundersnow” as thunderstorms struck alongside the flurry.A host of weather warnings are in force across much the UK, some until Sunday, and the Met Office has warned that the ice, snow and sub-zero conditions brought by a blast of Arctic ice will last for at least a week.Health authorities have issued their...
BBC
UK weather: More snow on the way as people struggle to heat homes
Millions of people will be struggling to stay warm, a charity has warned - as parts of the UK are set to be hit with snow and freezing conditions. National Energy Action said people faced a "vicious choice" between a cold home and falling into debt. Temperatures are set to...
