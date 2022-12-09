Read full article on original website
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
1,700 pounds of dead fish removed from St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — FWC water sampling shows Pinellas County beaches with Red Tide. The concentrations of red tide are high in some areas. Along St. Pete Beach, 1,500 pounds of dead fish were collected from Thursday to Sunday. On Monday, an additional 200 pounds of dead fish were collected.
After 48 years, Dunedin’s Chatterbox Family Restaurant has closed
Its last day in operation was yesterday, Monday, Dec. 12.
Welch talks next steps for the Manhattan Casino
City officials, particularly Mayor Ken Welch, are taking a fresh look at St. Petersburg’s Manhattan Casino after the lease expired on yet another failed venture at the historic venue. The Callaloo Group, in partnership with the Urban Collective, was the latest to assume control of the embattled yet culturally...
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco
The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
Jury finds St. Petersburg yacht broker guilty of obstructing Coast Guard investigation
A Florida yacht charter broker was found guilty of obstructing a Coast Guard investigation.
March 20, 2023, will be a school day in Pinellas County, thanks to Hurricane Nicole
LARGO, Fla. — Mark your calendar now: Students at Pinellas County Schools will need to return to class during an extra day in the spring to make up for lost time because of Hurricane Nicole. The district announced schools will be open on Monday, March 20, 2023, for added...
Two Minors Get Into Knife Fight At Largo Central Park
A minor was stabbed several times at Largo Central Park this Sunday after an argument between two kids. It started as a verbal argument between two minors but then quickly escalated into a physical altercation when one took out a knife and started stabbing the other boy several times. After that he ran away but detectives soon found him.
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Lighting up Largo Central Park
The annual winter lights have decorated Largo Central Park once again for the month of December. The lights are set up all over the park, including wrapped around the trees and on street posts. A student at Osceola, Maisie, said, “I went to see the lights, and there were so many people”. The eye-catching lights attract tourists and locals alike every year.
Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches
Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement
Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a St. Petersburg-based charter yacht company has been found guilty of trying to mislead the Coast Guard after an incident where a passenger and crew member died during a charter in 2017. A federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, guilty of endeavoring to...
Port Tampa Bay is cranking
Port Tampa Bay’s cruise season is officially underway, with seven ships sailing from the port in just five days. Port Tampa Bay is experiencing a busy season. In December alone, 29 ships will sail from the port. This year, Tampa Bay will welcome more than an estimated 1.2 million cruise guests on 260 individual sailings. Visitors pour money into the region’s economy through hotel stays, and visiting restaurants, shops and other area attractions.
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
