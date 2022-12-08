Read full article on original website
New York StateWide Senior Action Council (www.nysenior.org) Announces It's Medicare Fraud of the Month for December: Ending Medical Debt for Seniors
ALBANY, N.Y. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council. (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in. today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for December; Ending Medical Debt for Seniors. The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component...
Local lawmaker lauds Children's Health Insurance Program
WEST CHESTER — This month marks 30 years of the Children's Health Insurance Program. , a landmark program that has helped generations of children obtain free or reduced-cost health insurance. Signed into law in. December 1992. , the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP) provides insurance coverage to children whose...
Shaheen Hosts Panel Discussion with ACA Navigators Encouraging Granite Staters to Enroll in Health Insurance
U.S. Senator (D-NH) hosted a panel discussion with Affordable Care Act (ACA) Navigators to share information with nonprofit leaders around Open Enrollment. Shaheen encouraged the organizations to utilize navigators to help Granite Staters enroll in health care. She discussed her successful push to reduce ACA premiums with service organizations that serve vulnerable populations. The four ACA navigators in.
Florida lawmakers convene special session to fix state's property insurance crisis
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The special legislative session to fix the state's property insurance crisis is now underway. So, when will the proposed changes impact homeowners - and how?. Insurance experts say if these changes become law, it'll be the most significant reform...
“This vote was cast before these members ever stepped into this room” – Trial attorneys fail to slow advance of insurance reform bill during special session
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Democrats and representatives of trial attorneys tried to block efforts to restrict lawsuits against insurance companies as the Legislature's latest special session opened Monday but failed during votes by two. Senate. committees. They argued in vain against the premise of SB 2-A, an effort...
AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace. members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician...
DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Protect Victims of Hate Crimes from Being Mistreated by Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) today signed legislation (S.7658-B/A.8869-B) that protects victims of hate crimes from being mistreated by insurance companies. The new law prohibits insurers from canceling insurance, raising premiums, refusing to issue a policy or refusing to renew a policy solely on the basis that one or more claims have been made for a loss that is a result of a hate crime. This new law will apply to individuals, religious organizations, or nonprofits organized and operated for religious, charitable or educational purposes.
Colo. Division of Insurance Asks Insurers to Extend ALE Coverage Beyond 12 Months for Marshall Fire Survivors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies. , issued an open letter to the homeowners' insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners' policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can't live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Just say no to flawed, secretive insurance plan | Editorial [Orlando Sentinel]
The more we learn about the property-insurance legislation that Florida’s lawmakers are considering during the special session that started Monday, the more we’re convinced: There’s nothing special about the proposals under consideration — and no good reason to pass them. The lawmakers who negotiated the terms of these bills have said as much, without saying a word.
Illegal immigrants in Washington eligible for Obamacare, Biden team rules
Washington Times, The (DC) The Biden administration has approved a waiver that will let Washington state extend Obamacare coverage to illegal immigrants. The so-called “innovation waiver” will kick in for 2024, allowing some of the state’s 105,000 uninsured illegal immigrants to shop for insurance on Washington Healthplanfinder. It was approved by.
First Open Enrollment deadline this Thursday for Texans to be eligible for Jan. 1 health coverage
As CDC monitors rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19, 370,000 additional Texans can qualify for low or. monitors the rise in influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases this winter, open enrollment is a time to protect your health. Now, even more Texans qualify for low-cost and. $0. healthcare plans in 2023...
Dispelling health insurance's biggest myths
Cutler Bay News (Cutler Ridge, FL) Health insurance is complicated. Not many people will disagree with that. And since it's the time of year when individuals and families can enroll in a health insurance plan for 2023, it's a perfect time to correct a few common myths about health insurance so you can make an informed decision about buying a health plan for you and your family.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires TCU Insurance Agency
LEHI, Utah , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , an independent insurance agency and a subsidiary of. Teachers Credit Union. (TCU) offering. Michigan. and. Indiana. residents insurance solutions for home, rentals, auto, motorcycle, senior health care, business...
Florida legislators work on property insurance but warn there aren't quick, easy fixes [Miami Herald]
Could Floridians see lower property insurance rates?. insurance regulator, who gave a tepid endorsement on Monday to Republican lawmakers' latest plan to address. insurance crisis, the fourth in as many years. "I think that this will go a long way into mitigating the rate increases," Insurance Commissioner. told a. Senate.
Special session goal: Prop up failing property insurers, not strapped homeowners [Orlando Sentinel]
— On the same day the Florida Legislature opened its special session to fix the property insurance industry,. announced it had filed for bankruptcy. and planned to dump 56,000 policyholders. The news came on the heels of last week’s announcement by United Property and Casualty that it would be the...
Sunshine Health and United HomeCare Join Forces to Address Home Health Labor Shortage in South Florida
PRNewswire/ -- is partnering with United HomeCare® (UHC) to recruit and train home health aides in. to ensure people have the community supports and services they need to retain as much independence and quality of life as possible. Staffing in home care agencies was difficult prior to the COVID-19...
South Florida insurance company files for Chapter 11 protection
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Just as Florida legislators gather in Monday, December 12 , to start a special session to prop up the state's besieged property insurance industry, a. South Florida. -based insurance company has voluntarily filed for petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. FedNat Holding...
same-sex marriage ‘Country has caught up with California’
Daily Democrat (Woodland, CA) SACRAMENTO >> More than 18 years after defied federal law by issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples as. is on the cusp of signing legislation that ensures gay marriages are recognized by the federal government and in every state in the nation. When he signs the...
