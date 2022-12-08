Read full article on original website
Investigators Now Think Trump Took Classified Documents For Ego, Not Money
Witnesses have suggested to the FBI that Trump just didn’t want to “give up what he believed was his property,” The Washington Post reported.
“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Chicago Tribune Calls For Trump's Name To Be 'Jackhammered' Off City Skyscraper
Newspaper has had it with Trump's name on his Chicago tower after jury in tax trial found that the Trump Organization "was corrupt at the core."
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
Washington CNN — The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney...
Federal judge declines to hold former President Trump in contempt of court in classified material battle
A federal judge on Friday declined to take action against former President Trump through contempt of court for allegedly failing to comply with a subpoena.
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
NBC San Diego
DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Ex-Trump advisor Flynn testifies amid heightened security
Amid heightened courthouse security with law enforcement officers carrying automatic weapons, former National Security A...
CNBC
Judge does not hold Trump office in contempt of court despite DOJ request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
Haberman says 'the ball is in DOJ's court' after judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses a federal judge's decision to not hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing for not fully complying with the subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company
Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
Department of Justice special counsel issues subpoenas in Trump probes
Officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed Tuesday that subpoenas issued by the special counsel had been received by county authorities.
Trump team to make plea for immunity in three Jan. 6 lawsuits
Lawyers for Donald Trump will make the case on Wednesday that the former president should be immune from liability with regard to three civil lawsuits in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
“Distancing herself”: Ivanka gets “special exemption” from court-ordered monitor overseeing Trumps
Ivanka Trump has wriggled her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization and individuals connected to the company, according to The Daily Beast. The agreement allows Ivanka Trump to keep her own business interests away from the gaze of...
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation
NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel. Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation, former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.
Vox
Trump’s company was just convicted of fraud. That’s the least of his legal worries.
Andrew Prokop is a senior politics correspondent at Vox, covering the White House, elections, and political scandals and investigations. He’s worked at Vox since the site’s launch in 2014, and before that, he worked as a research assistant at the New Yorker’s Washington, DC, bureau. Former President...
