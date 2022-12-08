ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company

Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse

It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel. Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation, former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.
