Bruce Pearl went nuts on referees, got technical foul
Bruce Pearl went ballistic on the officiating crew late in Auburn’s loss to Memphis on Saturday night. Auburn was trailing by eight with around 1:30 left in the game when Pearl felt one of his players drew a foul near the basket. There was no whistle, and Pearl had an absolute meltdown. You can see the video below:
tri-statedefender.com
The search for a new superintendent seems to be off to a pretty good start
The search for a new superintendent for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) seems to be off to a pretty good start. I like the selection process and I love all of the public discourse. Plenty of people have opinions about how the process should unfold, including yours truly. Full disclosure:...
Family, friends hope missing University of Memphis student found soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student. He vanished late last week the night before graduation. The Memphis Police department issued this city watch alert over the weekend. He’s described as 6 foot, 240 pounds with black braids. He...
The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes
Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down
UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
actionnews5.com
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Friday. The accident happened at the Sam Cooper westbound lanes close to White Station Road. Police reported that two people were injured in the crash.
Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Woman fatally ejected in multi-vehicle crash on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a crash at I-240 and Getwell Road. Police say multiple cars are involved, and one woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Police also say five people were transported to a local...
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto COVID risk level increased
The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of I-40 overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash at I-40 near Germantown Parkway. The accident shut down the interstate for a while. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the one-vehicle accident just...
Man injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured Saturday night in an East Memphis shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wilshire Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Police said […]
mlgw.com
MLGW troubleshooter fatally injured
A Memphis Light, Gas and Water troubleshooter was fatally injured today while working at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. The entire MLGW family is saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Michael Stewart who was an employee since 2001. Our collective thoughts are with his family and friends...
actionnews5.com
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
actionnews5.com
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park. Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle. No suspect information was given. Anyone with...
Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
