Benton County, MS

Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Pearl went nuts on referees, got technical foul

Bruce Pearl went ballistic on the officiating crew late in Auburn’s loss to Memphis on Saturday night. Auburn was trailing by eight with around 1:30 left in the game when Pearl felt one of his players drew a foul near the basket. There was no whistle, and Pearl had an absolute meltdown. You can see the video below:
AUBURN, NY
Majic 93.3

The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes

Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down

UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, classmates, and much of the Oxford community continue to rally in support of a missing Ole Miss student. Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee will rally outside the Lafayette County Courthouse in disapproval of Timothy Herrington’s Jr. recent release. They also want...
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman fatally ejected in multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a crash at I-240 and Getwell Road. Police say multiple cars are involved, and one woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Police also say five people were transported to a local...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto COVID risk level increased

The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of I-40 overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash at I-40 near Germantown Parkway. The accident shut down the interstate for a while. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the one-vehicle accident just...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured Saturday night in an East Memphis shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wilshire Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW troubleshooter fatally injured

A Memphis Light, Gas and Water troubleshooter was fatally injured today while working at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. The entire MLGW family is saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Michael Stewart who was an employee since 2001. Our collective thoughts are with his family and friends...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer. Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers. Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Monday evening while driving through Hyde Park. Police say that at 5:57 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 1221 Tunica Street, where the victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle. No suspect information was given. Anyone with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
MEMPHIS, TN

