FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
countynewsonline.org
Poultry Litter Management Meeting- CEUs Available!
OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county. These two county services wanted to provide an education workshop to learn poultry litter application regulations, setbacks, pile management, record keeping, best management practices, and new research.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department is asking for help
The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred during the late evening hours of December 10th within our city. A knife was displayed and several items were stolen from a subject. The suspect vehicle is a red 2-door with black wheels and the driver’s side headlight...
countynewsonline.org
Ronald Dean Richardson
Ronald Dean Richardson, 86, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Oakley Place in Greenville. He was born on July 3, 1936, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Walter and Anna Richardson. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his...
countynewsonline.org
123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count
From December 14 through January 5 each year tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas brave snow, wind, or rain, and take part in the effort to count birds. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in this long-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations, and to help guide conservation action.
countynewsonline.org
Virginia L. Jones
FEBRUARY 16, 1953 – DECEMBER 10, 2022. Virginia L. Jones, age 69 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on December 10, 2022. Born in Dayton, Ohio on February 16, 1953 she was a daughter to the late Howard & Rose (Hilt) Campbell. In addition to her...
countynewsonline.org
Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
countynewsonline.org
Frank Nichols
MAY 27, 1934 – DECEMBER 10, 2022. Franklin R. Nichols, age 88, went to be with his Lord Jesus on December 10, 2022. He was born near Byer in Jackson County, Ohio on May 27, 1934 to the late Paul and Dora (Blagg) Nichols. Franklin was a graduate of...
